Got Cloudy Wine Glasses? Reach For The Baking Soda

From bringing a fluffy lift to boxed cake mixes, to doubling as a simple stain remover, baking soda has earned its spot as a staple ingredient in most kitchens. What you might not know is that this powder can also be a handy solution for cloudy wine glasses too.

You can invest in a fancy wine decanter, and purchase the best bottle of wine, but the experience will be ruined if you're still left with a set of cloudy glassware. Since these fragile vessels are not the best match for the intensity of modern dishwashers and detergents, washing them by hand is usually best. While this might mean extra time standing in front of the sink, with a little bit of baking soda, the process is actually pretty easy.

To clean glasses with this ingredient, simply fill a cloudy wine glass halfway with warm white vinegar and a teaspoon of baking soda. (For further cleaning, add a pump of dish soap to the mix.) The chemical reaction that follows will help loosen stains. This is becausevinegar is an acid, so it can break down stubborn stains, and since baking soda is a base, it's also a great nonabrasive cleaner of organic compounds. In conclusion, the two make the perfect pair, and are a great substitute for artificial cleaners. After the fizzing between the two dies down, scrub the glasses with a small brush, such as a toothbrush or sponge, and rinse with warm water then leave out to dry.