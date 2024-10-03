This Cool Japanese Restaurant Lets You Fish For Your Own Dinner
For the most part, when we step into a cafe or restaurant, we expect our food to have already been harvested or butchered and prepared for cooking. There are exceptions, of course, like tanks filled with live lobsters or restaurants that keep an herb garden on the roof. But at Zauo Fishing Restaurant — with locations in Osaka, Tokyo, and elsewhere in Japan — you won't sing for your supper, but you will fish for it. That's right, if you choose, you can fish for dinner whilst seated at your table or standing along a makeshift river. It may sound bonkers, but somehow it works.
The popular chain has generated a ton of TikTok videos featuring people excitedly (or nervously) snagging their still-alive seafood dinner on baited hooks. The Tokyo location also appeared on "The Great British Bake Off" host Paul Hollywood's travel series "Paul Hollywood Eats Japan." Zauo even had a restaurant in Manhattan, but it closed in May 2020 during the pandemic. Some reviewers note that while the food might not be the best you've ever eaten and some of the charm wears thin after a few visits, it's fun for families, kids, and anyone seeking new experiences (or social media content). And, of course, it's also a great place to score the freshest fish on the block, which isn't the case at some restaurants.
How to fish and order at Zauo
Wander into Zauo and you'll discover a busy restaurant with seating inside what looks like a giant wooden boat. Surrounding the boat is a long blue moat (aquarium) filled with active fish. Netted-off sections make fishing easier for children, while individual pools host lobster and other live treats. Booths in a separate room provide a little peace and privacy if desired, but feature windows from which you can also fish.
After consulting with staff, you can commandeer a fishing pole and get to work. The fish are relatively easy to hook, seemingly ever-hungry. Nevertheless, the restaurant celebrates each successful catch with a quick salute pounded out on a taiko drum. Sea bream, a deep-bodied fish also called porgy, is probably the most common creature you'll hook. But a number of varieties, including flounder and horse mackerel, may take the bait. Those interested in netting lobster, clams, tiger prawn, and other critters can dip their nets in the "tidal pools."
Once you've caught your fish (tossing it back to try for a larger one isn't allowed), let the staff and chef know how you want your trophy prepared: as ultra-fresh sashimi or sushi (it's helpful to learn the difference), deep fried in tempura batter, or pan fried whole. One advantage to catching your own fish is that your hard work will save you money on the bill. Prices are subject to change, but catching a fish costs about $7 less than ordering it directly from the kitchen.
Other need-to-know details about Zauo
Zauo is designed to be accessible to everyone. If Japanese isn't your strong suit, never fear: Enough of the menu (posted on the walls) is in English, directions for fishing include pictures, and the friendly staff will guide you through the process from beginning to end. Of course, children should be careful around the water and while handling fish hooks and lobsters.
One major caveat of the chain is that you eat what you catch. There's no tossing a smaller fish back in the drink in hopes of snagging its larger cousin or swapping out a bream for a flounder. The same goes for the smaller tanks. The reason given is hygiene, but handling and throwing fish back also risks injuring them. While the fishing pole will set you back about 110 yen or under a dollar (depending on location), the bait is free.
Be aware that a few Zauo locations have limited hours or don't have fishing opportunities. Some locations have private event rooms for meetings and birthday parties. When the restaurant is busy, the staff may invoke a two-hour time limit, which should still be plenty of time to fish and dine. And for diners who don't feel like working for their supper, the restaurant boasts a full menu of Japanese seafood-based dishes, desserts, and a kids' menu. If you haven't gotten your fill of unusual waterside dining, the Florida restaurant where you can ride around in an amphibious car after dinner may be worth a trip, too.