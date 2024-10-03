This Cool Japanese Restaurant Lets You Fish For Your Own Dinner

For the most part, when we step into a cafe or restaurant, we expect our food to have already been harvested or butchered and prepared for cooking. There are exceptions, of course, like tanks filled with live lobsters or restaurants that keep an herb garden on the roof. But at Zauo Fishing Restaurant — with locations in Osaka, Tokyo, and elsewhere in Japan — you won't sing for your supper, but you will fish for it. That's right, if you choose, you can fish for dinner whilst seated at your table or standing along a makeshift river. It may sound bonkers, but somehow it works.

The popular chain has generated a ton of TikTok videos featuring people excitedly (or nervously) snagging their still-alive seafood dinner on baited hooks. The Tokyo location also appeared on "The Great British Bake Off" host Paul Hollywood's travel series "Paul Hollywood Eats Japan." Zauo even had a restaurant in Manhattan, but it closed in May 2020 during the pandemic. Some reviewers note that while the food might not be the best you've ever eaten and some of the charm wears thin after a few visits, it's fun for families, kids, and anyone seeking new experiences (or social media content). And, of course, it's also a great place to score the freshest fish on the block, which isn't the case at some restaurants.