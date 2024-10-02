Wait, Can You Actually Order A Chicken Bake Pizza At Costco?
On a list of Costco's current food court offerings, the signature chicken bake and the reliable pizza are two items that will always have a special place in the hearts of customers. But as stellar as these products are on their own, a rumor has floated around online that something even better has come along that would supposedly be a combination of the two: the almighty chicken bake pizza.
While that would undoubtedly be a delicious mix, whether it's a real thing or not is a whole different story. It's almost certainly not, as there haven't been any recent changes to the food court menu billboards. And the store also isn't particularly known for its secret menu options aside from you purchasing items and putting them together yourself. Nonetheless, you can still attempt to ask a worker for a chicken bake pizza during your next grocery run. The answer will probably be a quick "no," but what's to lose? Nothing can hurt as bad as the loss of the combo pizza or Costco's several other discontinued food court items, anyway.
The combo was conjured up on TikTok
The fabled chicken bake pizza was born through a TikTok video created by Allen Shapiro (@therussianonig). It was released only a week after April Fool's Day, which could either mean nothing, or it could allude to the creator's intention of conjuring up a late prank in celebration of the mischievous holiday. Regardless of Shapiro's intention, the clip of him opening a Kirkland pizza box and revealing what's presumably a chicken and ranch pizza pie certainly garnered a lot of attention. The video currently sits at one million views and almost 30,000 likes.
Countless viewers took to the comments to say they tried the hack, in which Shapiro claims you can give workers the code "69247" in order to get your hands on a chicken bake pizza. Considering the possible lewd innuendo behind Shapiro's provided code, it wasn't surprising to read that those who attempted the trick were not successful. There were several Costco employees who commented as well. One person said, "California Costco employee here, we don't make these lol looks good though." Another user chimed into the discussion, saying "I work at Costco, we don't do codes such as this ..."
With the employees debunking the pizza's existence in combination with Shapiro's brow-raising code and suspicious timing in posting the video, it's likely safe to say the chicken bake pizza combination doesn't exist.
How to make the chicken bake pizza yourself
If you're already dreaming about a chicken bake pizza, despair not. There's always the option of doing it yourself. In fact, there are actually a couple of ways you can go about doing exactly that. You can start from scratch by following a copycat Costco chicken bake recipe. Simply throw marinara sauce and your typical pizza toppings of choice into the mix, whether that's pepperoni, sausage, onions, or peppers. Or, for those who'd like the end-product to be in true pizza pie form, just grab premade pizza dough, slather it with marinara, and add the necessary chicken bake ingredients like chicken, cheese, caesar dressing, and bacon before throwing it all together into the oven.
For those looking for a quicker route, you could also get all your components right from Costco. Purchase your pizza of choice as well as the famous chicken bake from the warehouse. You can decide from there how you'd like to mash the two together. This might mean emptying the contents of your chicken bake out onto the pizza or wrapping your chicken bake with a slice or two. Either option will probably be a bit messy, and it certainly won't be very aesthetic or picture-worthy, but it gets the job done of allowing you to combine the legendary taste of both menu items.