Wait, Can You Actually Order A Chicken Bake Pizza At Costco?

On a list of Costco's current food court offerings, the signature chicken bake and the reliable pizza are two items that will always have a special place in the hearts of customers. But as stellar as these products are on their own, a rumor has floated around online that something even better has come along that would supposedly be a combination of the two: the almighty chicken bake pizza.

While that would undoubtedly be a delicious mix, whether it's a real thing or not is a whole different story. It's almost certainly not, as there haven't been any recent changes to the food court menu billboards. And the store also isn't particularly known for its secret menu options aside from you purchasing items and putting them together yourself. Nonetheless, you can still attempt to ask a worker for a chicken bake pizza during your next grocery run. The answer will probably be a quick "no," but what's to lose? Nothing can hurt as bad as the loss of the combo pizza or Costco's several other discontinued food court items, anyway.