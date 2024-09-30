The Country That Produces The Most Pumpkins In The World

Ripe for cooking or decorating, pumpkins are synonymous with autumn, the season when they begin appearing at grocery stores and supermarkets in massive piles. Every year, the United States produces over 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins, most of which are sold in October to be turned into jack-o'-lanterns or baked into pies. However, while the U.S. grows a ton of pumpkins, it's China that takes the title of the world's largest producer, having grown nearly 15 billion pounds of pumpkins in 2022 (via FAO).

During the 1990s, China started ramping up its pumpkin production, doubling its output in just four years, per the Financial Times. By the end of the decade, the country had overtaken India, which previously stood as the world's largest producer. That said, although China grows the most pumpkins, it is not the largest exporter, as it consumes most of what it produces. However, it is the second-largest exporter of the squash's seeds. In fact, approximately 75% of the pumpkin seeds available in America are imported from China.

Even though China is the largest pumpkin producer globally, the fruit hasn't always grown there. Pumpkins originally hail from the Americas and were introduced to the Asian country in the 16th century. Once established as a crop, pumpkins became a nationwide staple during the Qing dynasty. Since the early 20th century, pumpkins have had a significant impact on rural economies in China, serving as a reliable famine relief crop thanks to its ability to thrive in places affected by water scarcity.

