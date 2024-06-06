Guy Fieri's Super Stuffed Steak Is A 4th Of July Showstopper

Now, the star of this dish is, of course, the flank steak. A large cut of beef, usually weighing between one to two pounds, is a particularly lean cut with very little marbling throughout. For this reason, flank steak should be marinated or cook low and slow. Not to be confused with skirt steak, the cut is often served in dishes such as fajitas. Its lean consistency and large size make it the perfect choice for Guy Fieri's Zing Zang Flank Steak, as it provides the perfect base for such a truly indulgent stuffing.

To prepare your flank steak for this recipe, Fieri instructs home cooks to trim the silver skin and fat from the outside of the cut, and then slice the steak through its center, leaving the edge attached so that the cut can open and close (via YouTube). Once prepared, you can add your sauteed onions, Calabrian peppers, mozzarella, thyme, tomatoes, and bread crumbs.

To really help the flavors meld together, you can keep the steaks with the filling in the fridge overnight. Fieri also suggests skewering your steaks in order to help keep the filling inside, a useful tip considering the amount of stuffing that is going into your delicious steak. In terms of cooking, you can keep your grill (or pan) time short since you've cut through much of the connective tissue. You only need five minutes on each side for a juicy and perfectly medium rare cook.

