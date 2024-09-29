How To Easily Melt Marshmallows Without Making A Mess

The ultimate guide to how marshmallows are made will tell us that these fun confectionary goods are created using sweeteners such as sugar or corn syrup, water, gelatin, and other additives for color and flavor. Once these elements come together, a delightfully ooey-gooey texture and sweet taste is the outcome, and it's all wrapped up in a satisfyingly squishy, cylindrical shape. But apart from being snacked on in the puffed-up form they're created to have, the airy sweet treat we all know and love can be heated and incorporated into other dishes as well. Luckily, all you need to do that in a mess-free way is your handy-dandy microwave.

Melting your marshmallows without accidentally burning or splattering them everywhere is as simple as popping the pieces into the microwave with water, an ingredient we all have. Then, just be mindful of how long you leave them in the appliance. A little bit of patience goes a long way, leaving you with a smooth and liquid-like texture that can be used in quite a few ways, whether it's in a two-ingredient marshmallow fluff or as a dollop added to Chowhound's top-ranked instant hot chocolate mix.