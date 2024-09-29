How To Easily Melt Marshmallows Without Making A Mess
The ultimate guide to how marshmallows are made will tell us that these fun confectionary goods are created using sweeteners such as sugar or corn syrup, water, gelatin, and other additives for color and flavor. Once these elements come together, a delightfully ooey-gooey texture and sweet taste is the outcome, and it's all wrapped up in a satisfyingly squishy, cylindrical shape. But apart from being snacked on in the puffed-up form they're created to have, the airy sweet treat we all know and love can be heated and incorporated into other dishes as well. Luckily, all you need to do that in a mess-free way is your handy-dandy microwave.
Melting your marshmallows without accidentally burning or splattering them everywhere is as simple as popping the pieces into the microwave with water, an ingredient we all have. Then, just be mindful of how long you leave them in the appliance. A little bit of patience goes a long way, leaving you with a smooth and liquid-like texture that can be used in quite a few ways, whether it's in a two-ingredient marshmallow fluff or as a dollop added to Chowhound's top-ranked instant hot chocolate mix.
Patience is key for microwave-melted marshmallows
Melting your marshmallows in the microwave is an uncomplicated, straightforward task that will yield delicious fluff in a matter of minutes. To start, place the marshmallows you plan to heat in a microwave-safe bowl. Next, pour a few tablespoons of water into the container. This is one of the most important steps, as the high amount of sugar in marshmallows builds energy quickly, making them prone to overheating and burning. The liquid can prevent this from happening by keeping your marshmallows hydrated.
From there, microwave the bowl of marshmallows and water for around 10 seconds. Take the bowl out after it's done, and thoroughly stir the mixture. Repeat this process for as many rounds as needed (patience is key here) until you're working with an evenly melted, silky product. The exact amount of time this may take depends on how powerful your microwave is, but you'll know it's ready when you're left with a creamy, unburnt bowl of the stuff. You can now get creative with your melted marshmallows and try using them in cookies or homemade rice cereal treats.