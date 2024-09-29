Julia Child's Last Meal Was A French Classic

Julia Child had a culinary career that bridged lavish and rich French dishes with kitchen hacks and shortcuts. From elevating tuna salad sandwiches to hassle-free steak sauce, Child had a cooking trick for everything. To this day, home cooks flock to her for knowledge long after her passing.

Child passed away in 2004 at 91 years old, but she went out with a last meal perfectly fit for her French cooking legacy. The last thing she ate before she passed away in her sleep was French onion soup — simple yet elegant, and above all, tasty, matching the legacy she would leave behind.

At the time, she was living in an assisted living facility in California so she did not prepare her last meal herself. Instead, her personal assistant cooked the final meal in her stead. The recipe for the soup was actually Child's own version, which has since gone on to be recreated and loved by many cooks.