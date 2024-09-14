Dave Grohl's Favorite Meal Is A British Staple

Plenty of American rock bands owe some credit to the influence of the 1960s British Invasion, when The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, and other English rockers hit American record stores. Perhaps by coincidence, some now-famous musicians who grew up hearing that music are fans of British food, too. Case in point, Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has been vocal about his favorite food, telling the rock and punk magazine Kerrang! in 2007: "An English breakfast — a good fry-up with bangers and beans. That's my favorite meal in the world."

If you think he was only naming a British food for a British music magazine, you'd be wrong, because he had brought the meal up a decade before. In an interview with NME back in 1997, Grohl similarly said that he looks forward to spending a day in London for a chance to eat some "bangers and beans," a very British way of saying beef sausages and baked beans. "You know how I swing when I come to London? Bangers and beans g*******t!" Grohl said. "I swear to God, on my life, that is my favorite meal in the world. I could eat it seven times a day for the rest of my life."