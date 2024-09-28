Elevate Your Dirty Martini With Sauerkraut This Oktoberfest

Another Oktoberfest is upon us. Each year, around the end of September, people around the world (but especially in Munich, Germany) don their lederhosen, grab a stein of beer, and liberally top their sausages with sauerkraut. While the briny, fermented cabbage is enjoyed year-round, the dish is especially popular during the German-based holiday. So, why not get creative with your sauerkraut use? And you don't have to stop with food, either. Making a sauerkraut martini might just be the perfect twist to spice up the traditionally beer-based holiday.

To make a sauerkraut martini, you won't need any actual sauerkraut, just the brine. Simply add 2 parts brine, 1 part vodka (ice-cold works best), and a large ice cube to a shaker, then shake the drink until the shaker is icy cold and starts forming condensation on the outside. Then, pour the drink into the glass of your choosing. And there you have it! A perfectly salty and savory sauerkraut martini. Feel free to garnish with an equally briny olive — a blue cheese-stuffed olive would also work wonders in this drink.