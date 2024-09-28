Gordon Ramsay Loves A Controversial Swap For Spinach In Pasta Dishes

Gordon Ramsay uses a green leaf lettuce for his dish that incorporates spaghetti and pancetta, a cured meat similar to bacon except that its salt-cured rather than smoked. Ramsay came up with the idea of using lettuce in pasta from his time cooking in France where he ate fresh peas with bacon and lettuce. While it's true that spinach is slightly healthier than lettuce since it contains a bit more vitamins and twice the amount of certain minerals, like calcium and iron, Ramsay's recipe includes other healthy vegetables and herbs, like peas, parsley, chives, and basil, to help make up for whatever nutrition his lettuce swap might have removed.

Ramsay's tips for adding lettuce to pasta dishes is to incorporate it at the very end because lettuce is 50% water, and you don't want it negatively impacting the dish's sauce. In his recipe, Ramsay gently folds the coarsely chopped lettuce in with the finished pasta dish in the pan. He then immediately takes it off the heat. As he says in the video, "What started off with a really nice humble bit of bacon in the pan got elevated to this beautiful, rich, spring, delicious pasta dish."