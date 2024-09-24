Chick-Fil-A Is Selling A Side Of Pimento Cheese Dip. Here's How To Use It

Chick-fil-A may have followers who are deeply loyal to its staple poultry sandwiches, biscuits, and waffle fries, but it also occasionally offers some special items that capture the hearts of both superfans and newcomers alike. Last fall, one such item was the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

This variation was unveiled featuring the familiar beloved fried chicken filet, along with pickled jalapenos and a bit of balancing sweet honey. This year for a limited time, the restaurant has revived this successful addition and even created a sister sandwich — a version with a spicy filet for a little extra firepower. But regardless of chicken selection, the piece de resistance ingredient is undoubtedly the pimento cheese.

Customers clamored for extra sides of pimento cheese during the sandwich's first run. This season, diners can skip the sandwich altogether if they want, because they can order this tasty element on the menu as a standalone side item. And now that you can order pimento cheese as a standalone dish, you can get super creative with how you enjoy it.

