Chick-Fil-A Is Selling A Side Of Pimento Cheese Dip. Here's How To Use It
Chick-fil-A may have followers who are deeply loyal to its staple poultry sandwiches, biscuits, and waffle fries, but it also occasionally offers some special items that capture the hearts of both superfans and newcomers alike. Last fall, one such item was the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.
This variation was unveiled featuring the familiar beloved fried chicken filet, along with pickled jalapenos and a bit of balancing sweet honey. This year for a limited time, the restaurant has revived this successful addition and even created a sister sandwich — a version with a spicy filet for a little extra firepower. But regardless of chicken selection, the piece de resistance ingredient is undoubtedly the pimento cheese.
Customers clamored for extra sides of pimento cheese during the sandwich's first run. This season, diners can skip the sandwich altogether if they want, because they can order this tasty element on the menu as a standalone side item. And now that you can order pimento cheese as a standalone dish, you can get super creative with how you enjoy it.
Putting pimento to good use
Southerners may already know exactly how to make good use of a portion of pimento cheese, which in its most basic form is made from cheddar, mayonnaise, and pimento peppers. But if you're new to this savory, spicy classic, you'll quickly find it can elevate the cravability of so many of your favorites. If you order nothing else, Chick-fil-A will provide Saltine crackers, which provide a crunchy, salty complement to this creamy, punchy spread, but the chain also suggests pairing it with your waffle fries. Of course, you can go beyond the sandwich with the Chick-fil-A offerings too, and pair your pimento with everything from a fluffy biscuit breakfast sandwich to crispy chicken strips.
You can also take this side home and use it for your own sandwich creations. It's definitely worthy of being added to your BLT, and your fried green tomato sandwich is begging for a spread of pimento cheese goodness. Layer it into a ham sandwich for an unforgettable new spin on an old favorite. If you want to experiment with your own portion of pimento cheese, make your way to your local Chick-fil-A and see for yourself why this spread has earned its own stage.