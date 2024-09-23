Lactaid Milk Recalled In 27 States — Here's What To Know

Food recalls have, unfortunately, become part of modern life in our global industrialized food system. The latest recall involves one of the major players in the multi-billion-dollar lactose-free dairy business: HP Hood, which owns Lactaid. In a September 20, 2024, announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the company stated it was voluntarily recalling five different varieties of its 96-ounce containers for a potential allergen contagion of trace amounts of almonds in the refrigerated milk. Almonds aren't listed as an ingredient on the products' labels. Hood shipped the affected products to 27 U.S. states between September 5 and September 18, 2024.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the same FDA announcement reads. Unlike some of the biggest food recalls in history or even the 2024 allergen-related popsicle recall, no customers have experienced any illness related to Lactaid products, per the FDA website.