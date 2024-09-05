FDA Classifies Popsicle Recall As Highest Risk Level — Here's What To Know

On August 21, 2024, Unilever U.S. put forth an allergen-related recall for approximately 137,000 cases of single-serve Popsicle products, in particular, the Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pops. The FDA posted an announcement the same day, but has since added a classification to the recall and increased its scope, further elevating its seriousness. As of September 4, the FDA's updated notice lists that a total of 146,000 cases are impacted — and that the issue is now a Class 1 recall.

Used to indicate potential life-or-death contamination risks, the Class 1 designation is the most severe level issued for recalls and applies to situations in which there is a strong likelihood of the affected product causing serious medical issues, even death, to individuals who consume or are exposed to it. The contaminated popsicles in question may include milk that isn't declared on the packaging's ingredients list, posing serious danger to people who are allergic or extremely sensitive to it. As of the release of the first FDA notice, two people have reportedly experienced allergic reactions related to the recalled product.

While this recall of Jolly Rancher-flavored popsicles may not be one of the biggest food recalls in U.S. history, it's difficult to grasp its full scope. The affected items are sold individually, often at concession stands, via convenient grab-and-go freezers, and from ice cream trucks, but vendors initially purchase them for resale in bulk — the recalled number provided. When checking for contaminated popsicles, here's what to note.

