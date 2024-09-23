Don't Skip The Air Fryer When Reheating Rotisserie Chicken
There is perhaps no greater help to a busy home cook with a hectic schedule than the store-bought rotisserie chicken. Whether you're following tips for picking out the best one from Costco or simply snagging one from your local grocery store, this ready-made hot meal will help you get dinner on the table in minutes.
That said, even if you're feeding a family, there's a good chance you might wind up with leftovers — which only last so long in the fridge. And yet, as delicious as your chicken may be on day one with its fragrant herbs, juicy meat, and crispy skin, there are few foods less appealing than a rubbery, haphazardly reheated version of this same satisfying staple.
Microwaves may be quick and easy, and stovetops and ovens have their advantages, but if you want to bring your chicken back to life in the best way, look no further than your air fryer. Thanks to this device's unique design, you'll be able to revive all those fresh-from-the-rotisserie qualities in a snap.
Why your air fryer is your chicken's best friend
If you have an air fryer, you may already be familiar with how it works, and the fact that it's not actually frying anything at all. Instead, it's a miniature convection oven, and its superpower comes from the fact that it can circulate high heat rapidly and in a small space, reaching your food from all angles thanks to its basket design.
In the case of your rotisserie chicken, that means it'll ensure skin that's as crispy as the day it was cooked. And because this process is so quick (just three or four minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit), the meat itself is a lot less likely to dry out — and you don't even need to add liquid for moisture like you would in a stovetop situation. You also don't need to fuss with breaking the chicken down and covering it with dampened paper towels like you would in the microwave. And while the standard oven can also get the job done, you'll need a lot more time on your hands — up to 30 minutes — which may defeat the convenience factor of this store-bought meal.
There are so many genius ways to use leftover rotisserie chicken, whether you're tossing it into salads, using it as a protein-packed topping for potatoes, or wrapping it up in tortillas for taco night. If you have an air fryer, don't settle for a less delicious version of this classic crowd-pleaser.