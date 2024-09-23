Don't Skip The Air Fryer When Reheating Rotisserie Chicken

There is perhaps no greater help to a busy home cook with a hectic schedule than the store-bought rotisserie chicken. Whether you're following tips for picking out the best one from Costco or simply snagging one from your local grocery store, this ready-made hot meal will help you get dinner on the table in minutes.

That said, even if you're feeding a family, there's a good chance you might wind up with leftovers — which only last so long in the fridge. And yet, as delicious as your chicken may be on day one with its fragrant herbs, juicy meat, and crispy skin, there are few foods less appealing than a rubbery, haphazardly reheated version of this same satisfying staple.

Microwaves may be quick and easy, and stovetops and ovens have their advantages, but if you want to bring your chicken back to life in the best way, look no further than your air fryer. Thanks to this device's unique design, you'll be able to revive all those fresh-from-the-rotisserie qualities in a snap.