How Do You Tip On A Restaurant Gift Card?

Let the server know you plan to use a gift card before paying the bill; mention that you want to tip on it as well since they might be required to enter it into their POS system at the restaurant. As long as they allow tipping on the card, then the transaction should be a breeze.

However, if they don't allow tipping on a gift card or the gift card doesn't cover the whole total with a tip included, then you'll have to use another form of payment. You have two options: cash or card. Paying with cash is easy; just calculate the percentage as normal, then leave that amount in cash. But if you need to use a card, you can ask the server to charge a few dollars (they might have a minimum credit charge that you have to meet), then leave the tip on that credit card receipt.

Something to remember: always tip on the total bill. If your bill comes to $100 and you're using a $50 gift card, you might be paying $50 out of pocket, but the tip should always reflect the service total, not your total payment. A 20% tip means you're paying $20 on that bill, not $10.

