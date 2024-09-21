How Many Shots Are In A 750 Milliliter Bottle Of Liquor?

Most of the time, we're not overly concerned with exactly how many shots are in a bottle of booze. There are as many as there are to make our Moscow mule or old fashioned, or to share a few shot toasts among friends. However, there are times when using precise amounts is important, such as with more involved recipes or when planning for a large party. After all, even cheap alcohol costs real money, so waste and poorly made drinks are best avoided.

Advertisement

The standard alcohol bottle in the United States is 750 milliliters. This convention reportedly dates back to winemaking in 19th-century France and was originally influenced by economics and mechanics of manufacturing and distribution. There's a fun myth that the bottle size was related to the lung capacity of glassmakers. However, there is no upper limit to how big a vessel a skilled glassblower can make, tiny lungs or large. On the other hand, when you buy a bottle of whiskey, tequila, or vodka, there's a finite number of toasts you and your friends can make.

Arguably, the easiest way to determine how many shots are in a bottle of liquor is simple math. The average 750 milliliter bottle converts to about 25.4 ounces. With a standard 1.5 ounce shot glass or jigger, there are about 17 shots. But here's the rub: The same way a cookie recipe claims it makes 30 cookies, but there are 16 when you finally bake them, all sorts of factors affect the number of shots you'll actually get per bottle.

Advertisement