Does Ben & Jerry's Really Give Its Cows Massages?

Ever since Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield opened their first ice cream shop in 1978, their namesake brand has been driven by the principles of kindness and caring. The company is known for its peace-promoting activism, particularly in the name of environmental welfare. Ben & Jerry's pioneered algae-based food coloring with the Marshmallow Sky pint, and the company's participation in the Fair Trade program is one reason why Ben & Jerry's is so expensive compared to other brands. But ethics have always seemed to be the driving factor.

For the past decade, rumors that the ice cream brand regularly massages its dairy cows have floated around on the internet. So when HuffPost ran an article in 2013 claiming this, many believed it. It seemed in line with the company's image, but is it really true? Chowhound spoke to Ben & Jerry's to find out. We learned that while the cows don't receive massages specifically, they do get another kind of spa treatment, and it's one that cows probably enjoy more.