What Does A Kiwano Melon Taste Like And Can You Eat The Skin?

Bright yellow-gold, horned with jumbo spikes, swirly patterns on the skin — the fruit looks almost like the surface of the sun, and certainly you might not connect it to the common cucumber at first glance. But the two are close cousins, in spite of how different they look on the outside. Both are members of the cucurbit family, which also contains gourds, squashes, pumpkins, and melons that grow in warm climates.

The flesh of a cucumber tastes watery and mild, and kiwano is similar, but can err a bit sweeter or brighter — with a hint of limey-tang. Some people further wake up the flavor by sprinkling it with salt, just like watermelon. The seeds are fully edible — thank goodness, because the insides are packed with far too many to attempt to remove them. They pack a bit of a bite and chewy texture against the soft, jelly-like center.

Much like you can eat the skin of a cucumber, but will need to scrape off the tiny pricks from the outside (if you've ever grown your own, you know), the much more substantial spikes of the kiwano need to go before you delve in for easy handling, and especially if you're eating the skin. You can slice the peeled or de-spiked fruit, scoop out just the insides, add into a smoothie for a boost of extra vitamins C, B, and magnesium, or make into a homemade frozen treat using an ice cream machine.

