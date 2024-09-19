How You Measure Flour Greatly Impacts Impacts Your Homemade Bread

While measuring with your heart is a great approach for certain ingredients — garlic, say — your baked goods need precision in order to be successful. Flour, in particular, is a key ingredient that can make or break your bread if not measured correctly. That's why using a kitchen scale to weigh your flour is the best method. Measuring cups are inconsistent and using them often leads to packing in more flour than needed. If you're scooping directly from the bag, chances are you're adding too much, which can result in a dry dough that's tough to work with. On the flip side, too little flour leaves you with wet dough that won't provide the necessary structure for a good rise.

To measure by weight, simply place your mixing bowl on the scale and zero it out. Then, slowly add your flour until you reach the exact amount your recipe calls for. Bread recipes are usually written with weight in grams, making it easier to get the precise amount needed for consistent results. Using a scale also eliminates the guesswork of sifting, spooning, or leveling your flour.

If you don't have a scale, there are alternative methods to measure accurately, but they come with a bit more variability. For now, trust that a scale will give you the best chance of creating perfectly structured dough, whether you're making quick breads, sandwich loaves, or artisanal sourdough.