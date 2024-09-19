The Disastrous Mixing Mistake That Will Ruin Cheesecake

Cheesecake is a crowd-pleasing dessert that stands out with its smooth and creamy texture coupled with a sweet-tart flavor. Although it's generally simple to make, many home bakers find preparing this treat a bit intimidating. And one of the reasons is that you can go from silky smooth to a crumbly disaster with just one small mistake: overmixing the batter. It's easy to fall for this mistake because mixing is, after all, necessary for bringing all the ingredients together. However, too much of it, and you'll end up with an unappealing dessert texture.

The biggest issue with overmixing is that it doesn't just combine the ingredients but also adds air to the mixture. Once you place this airy batter in the oven to bake, the air bubbles expand, and your batter rises. No problem there. However, on cooling, the cheesecake collapses into a dense block with a heavy mouthfeel instead of the soft, creamy texture you expect.

Moreover, during the collapse, your cheesecake will also likely end up with an ugly crack on top. You can use this chocolate trick to fix the crack or conceal it with other toppings like fruit, frosting, or caramel, but you'll still have that unpleasant texture inside. So, how do you avoid this disastrous mixing mistake in the first place?

