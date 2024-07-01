The Bear Season 3 Nails The Harsh Realities Of Opening A Restaurant

Contains spoilers for "The Bear," Season 3, Episodes 3 and 5.

FX's original hit series "The Bear" — which follows Carmy Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White), a fine-dining chef who returns to Chicago to save his family's sandwich shop — doesn't shy away from depicting the stresses of the restaurant industry. Its third season is no different, especially now that the chaotic Berzatto clan have flipped their humble Italian beef joint into an ambitious restaurant called The Bear. Of course, the food is beautiful, but the costs of a constantly changing menu — the embodiment of Carmy's non-negotiables (a list of his must-haves for the restaurant) – are catching up to The Bear.

Advertisement

In Season 3, Episode 5, the Bear team meets with investor Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt) and his numbers guy, The Computer, who inform them that the restaurant is losing money. Confronted with the steep costs and the ominous news that Ever, the Michelin-starred restaurant where he first trained, is closing, Carmy begins to consider the bitter possibility that The Bear is destined for failure.

While "The Bear" follows a fictional restaurant, the looming threat of closure is all too familiar for new restaurants in the real world. According to data from the National Restaurant Association, about 60% of restaurants fail in their first year, while 80% fail within the first five. Between slim profit margins and issues with inventory, the odds are stacked against new eateries — even if they're popular. As "The Bear" shows, everything's a balancing act when money's involved, and managing a new restaurant often requires reining in the creativity and compromising on microgreens.

Advertisement