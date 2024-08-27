Martha Stewart's Burner Trick To Chop Onions Without Crying

There's nothing like the savory scent of onions and garlic simmering in bubbling melted butter or hot oil. Onions are an essential aromatic in countless classic soups and stews, but preparing them can be a dramatic task. For some home cooks, slicing and dicing the root vegetable leads to a torrent of tears.

There's a reason you might look like you've just finished a heart-wrenching romcom while preparing a shepherd's pie or rich French onion soup. The teary, sniffly sensation you experience while chopping onions, is simply the onion protecting itself. When their skin is torn, onions release enzymes and sulfenic acid, which then merge to create propanethial S-oxide gas. This response is to deter hungry mammals from making a meal of them while they're growing underground.

Luckily kitchen maven, Martha Stewart, has a simple solution that will stop you from shedding your sorrows all over your shallots. To cut down on crying while cooking, Stewart suggests slicing onions near an open flame.