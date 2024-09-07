If These Two Items Are On The Same Menu, It's A Restaurant Red Flag

There's no shortage of restaurant red flags out there: Unhappy staff, poor health inspector grades, or just plain bad reviews. These are relatively obvious, but there's one more red flag to look for: If a restaurant's menu contains both burgers and sushi on its menu (not to be confused with the presence of a so-called sushi or rice burger on the menu).

Here's why: These two types of food require a whole bunch of disparate elements. For (good) burgers, you'll need the right blend of quality beef freshly ground in the restaurant, a grill station, and a whole bunch of accouterments from buns to cheese, sauces, and lettuce. Plus, a good burger will probably require more attentive sourcing than just ordering whatever cheese, buns, and lettuce a wholesaler offers — as well as someone who can put it all together well.

The same difficulties apply to sushi, but the ingredients you're sourcing are totally different, from quality fish that's safe to eat raw, to rice and nori. Top-notch sushi chefs have very particular training, and a chef who's good with burgers is arguably not so likely to wield those skills (nor would a trained sushi chef have particular expertise in grilling beef patties). Straddling these two specialties — from sourcing the right food to getting the right skilled chefs — is difficult (and sometimes economically challenging) for a restaurant. A restaurant may do either a really good burger, or some really good sushi, but it's far less likely they'll manage to do both.

