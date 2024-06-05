It's Easier Than You Think To Parmesan-Crust A Steak

If you're looking for a way into the heart of a foodie, two tried-and-true paths that should work (most of the time) are either a ton of cheese or a well-seared steak. But you know what would work even better? Putting both together. Rich-tasting cheese mingling together with a juicy and tender cut of steak makes for one heck of a tasting experience. That's why Philly cheesesteaks or a cheese and steak sandwich (there's a difference between the two, though) are such classics.

If you like your steak un-sandwiched, a good idea that you really should try is a Parmesan-crusted steak. This recipe is exactly what it sounds like: a steak with a thick layer of Parmesan cheese coating the exterior to lend the meat a flavorful, extra-stringy bite.

It may sound complicated at first, but the good news is that it's actually pretty simple to prep. Cook your steak as normal (pan-seared to get a good crust going on your steak), then layer it with a blended mixture of butter, Parmesan, and panko breadcrumbs. Broil the steak again in an oven to let the topping settle into a crust, and then lightly season with either salt and pepper, or, if you want more flavor, smoked paprika. It only takes about five to six minutes extra to add a crust to your steak, and it's so worth it.

