It's Easier Than You Think To Parmesan-Crust A Steak
If you're looking for a way into the heart of a foodie, two tried-and-true paths that should work (most of the time) are either a ton of cheese or a well-seared steak. But you know what would work even better? Putting both together. Rich-tasting cheese mingling together with a juicy and tender cut of steak makes for one heck of a tasting experience. That's why Philly cheesesteaks or a cheese and steak sandwich (there's a difference between the two, though) are such classics.
If you like your steak un-sandwiched, a good idea that you really should try is a Parmesan-crusted steak. This recipe is exactly what it sounds like: a steak with a thick layer of Parmesan cheese coating the exterior to lend the meat a flavorful, extra-stringy bite.
It may sound complicated at first, but the good news is that it's actually pretty simple to prep. Cook your steak as normal (pan-seared to get a good crust going on your steak), then layer it with a blended mixture of butter, Parmesan, and panko breadcrumbs. Broil the steak again in an oven to let the topping settle into a crust, and then lightly season with either salt and pepper, or, if you want more flavor, smoked paprika. It only takes about five to six minutes extra to add a crust to your steak, and it's so worth it.
A cheesy crust can improve a beefy, lean steak
Odds are great that you can already taste the rich and tangy flavor of Parmesan in your mouth. That's the key benefit that a cheesy crust can bring to your steak: a wealth of extra flavors.
Lean cuts like a coulotte steak, tenderloin, or a filet mignon will work best for adding a cheese crust. Since they don't have a lot of flavoring fat, lean cuts have a strong "beefy" flavor and need a lot of extra seasoning to make them tasty. This trick will be a good alternative to loading the steak with a ton of barbecue spice rub.
Highly-marbled cuts that are already rich in flavor, like a premium Angus ribeye, are some of the best steaks, but won't do so well when you wrap them with a Parmesan crust. The cheese is strong by itself, with a great richness to it, so combined with the steak's fattiness, the resulting plate can be overwhelming in flavor. For a more balanced meal, you'll probably want to stick with a lean cut for this one.
Make sure to use a fresh Parmesan block
That old block of Parmesan that you've held onto for a few weeks at the back of your fridge won't do. It's better to get a fresh block for this trick to get more flavor out of your steak. Plus, the cheese will melt more evenly when it's fresh.
And while you're browsing the grocery store, make sure to get your Parm in grateable block form, rather than pre-shredded. A scandal back in 2016, per Bloomberg, revealed that some shredded cheese contained additives like cellulose to prevent clumping in the packaging. That cellulose can come from wood pulp, so to be on the safe side and make sure you get 100% Parmesan, go for a block to ensure maximum flavor.
After you've blended all the ingredients together to create a melty cheese topping, be sure to keep an eye on the crust as it forms in the broiler. Parmesan can burn very easily, and the moment it starts to look a bit too brown, get the steak out of the heat. Ideally, you'll want the crust to still have a golden hue, but a few brown spots are okay.