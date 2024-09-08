Elevate Your S'mores In One Minute With A 2-Ingredient Microwave Ganache

Toasting marshmallows over the campfire to build your s'mores is the traditional route — and it's stood the test of time for good reason. But when a s'mores craving hits, and a campfire isn't an option, there are plenty of ways to make them at home. Making s'mores in an air fryer is a fast and easy way to make a batch with minimal mess. This method gives you a crispy graham cracker and gooey marshmallow — almost as good as the campfire — and is perfect for adding ganache if you just toast the graham cracker and marshmallow.

If you'd prefer an oven or want to make a larger batch, you can broil your s'mores. Arrange the graham crackers topped with marshmallows on a baking sheet and set the oven to broil. 1-2 minutes should be enough to toast the marshmallows — don't leave them unattended, as they toast very quickly. If you're serving a crowd, consider making a tray bake of s'mores. This option is perfect for parties and gatherings, where you can bake a large batch in one go.

If you need an immediate fix, the microwave is your best friend. Pop your s'mores in for 10-15 seconds. While they won't have the toasted marshmallow appearance, they'll get wonderfully gooey, and will pair perfectly with your microwave ganache.

