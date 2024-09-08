Elevate Your S'mores In One Minute With A 2-Ingredient Microwave Ganache
Few things are as nostalgic and consistently delicious as s'mores, the classic campfire treat that brings together gooey marshmallows, melty chocolate, and crispy graham crackers in a bite of pure comfort. While there's nothing wrong with sticking to the original recipe, why not take your s'mores game to the next level? Plenty of secret ingredients make them ridiculously good, but one adds a touch of sophistication with almost zero effort: microwave ganache. This simple upgrade transforms your s'mores from a childhood favorite into a dessert worthy of a gourmet twist, all without losing that gooey charm.
To make the ganache, microwave ¾ cup heavy whipping cream for 1 to 2 minutes until hot, then stir in a cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips plus a pinch of salt. Mix until smooth. Use the best chocolate chips for the most luscious, creamy ganache. Add the ganache to the inside of the s'mores sandwich immediately, or let it cool in the fridge to thicken for later use. This rich and velvety ganache elevates your s'mores and adds a decadent touch to other desserts and sweet treats, perfect for when you crave extra chocolatey goodness.
Making s'mores at home
Toasting marshmallows over the campfire to build your s'mores is the traditional route — and it's stood the test of time for good reason. But when a s'mores craving hits, and a campfire isn't an option, there are plenty of ways to make them at home. Making s'mores in an air fryer is a fast and easy way to make a batch with minimal mess. This method gives you a crispy graham cracker and gooey marshmallow — almost as good as the campfire — and is perfect for adding ganache if you just toast the graham cracker and marshmallow.
If you'd prefer an oven or want to make a larger batch, you can broil your s'mores. Arrange the graham crackers topped with marshmallows on a baking sheet and set the oven to broil. 1-2 minutes should be enough to toast the marshmallows — don't leave them unattended, as they toast very quickly. If you're serving a crowd, consider making a tray bake of s'mores. This option is perfect for parties and gatherings, where you can bake a large batch in one go.
If you need an immediate fix, the microwave is your best friend. Pop your s'mores in for 10-15 seconds. While they won't have the toasted marshmallow appearance, they'll get wonderfully gooey, and will pair perfectly with your microwave ganache.