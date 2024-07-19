Why People Once Tested Liquor With Gunpowder

The British Royal Navy used liquor of some variety as a ration for its sailors all the way up to 1970. The everyday seafarers in the Navy's ranks wanted to make sure they were getting an honest supply of liquor to offset the frankly grim conditions of life at sea. They found that sprinkling a tiny bit of gunpowder into their liquor and then trying to ignite it could determine whether their "tot" of alcohol was up to snuff. If the powder didn't ignite, then the ration was too watered down. However, if it reacted, then they had "proof" that their alcohol hadn't been cut with water.

Advertisement

The history of alcohol is certainly an interesting one, and it has its share of fascinating characters and tales that have achieved pseudo-mythological status. From the ancient origins of beer in Mesopotamia to the longstanding myth surrounding absinthe that's still perpetuated to this day, it seems that wherever you delve in the world of drinks, you can't go far before finding an intriguing story.

And there's perhaps no spirit that's more replete with legend and lore than rum. The Caribbean sugar-based spirit dates back to the 17th century and has become near-synonymous in the cultural canon with the golden age of piracy. Its maritime associations have made rum go hand-in-hand with sailing and, of course, rum-ragged sailors. But, like many tales from the high seas, there is some gray area when it comes to the story of rum, sailors, and gunpowder.

Advertisement