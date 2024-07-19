Why People Once Tested Liquor With Gunpowder
The British Royal Navy used liquor of some variety as a ration for its sailors all the way up to 1970. The everyday seafarers in the Navy's ranks wanted to make sure they were getting an honest supply of liquor to offset the frankly grim conditions of life at sea. They found that sprinkling a tiny bit of gunpowder into their liquor and then trying to ignite it could determine whether their "tot" of alcohol was up to snuff. If the powder didn't ignite, then the ration was too watered down. However, if it reacted, then they had "proof" that their alcohol hadn't been cut with water.
The history of alcohol is certainly an interesting one, and it has its share of fascinating characters and tales that have achieved pseudo-mythological status. From the ancient origins of beer in Mesopotamia to the longstanding myth surrounding absinthe that's still perpetuated to this day, it seems that wherever you delve in the world of drinks, you can't go far before finding an intriguing story.
And there's perhaps no spirit that's more replete with legend and lore than rum. The Caribbean sugar-based spirit dates back to the 17th century and has become near-synonymous in the cultural canon with the golden age of piracy. Its maritime associations have made rum go hand-in-hand with sailing and, of course, rum-ragged sailors. But, like many tales from the high seas, there is some gray area when it comes to the story of rum, sailors, and gunpowder.
The legend of gunpowder rum
There's an issue when it comes to sussing out the truth behind the practice of "proofing" alcohol with gunpowder, especially when it comes to rum, the alcohol most commonly associated with this tale. In fact, it's such a commonplace association that the contemporary Pusser's Rum company offers a "gunpowder proof" rum, complete with a reiteration of the fabled gunpowder test. But unfortunately, it seems that history can't fulfill the image in your head of a swashbuckling brigand lighting their rum ablaze before swilling it down.
The idea of testing a substance's alcohol content with gunpowder does indeed seem to have been an actual practice when higher-taxed "proof spirits" first came onto the scene, but this was only before the invention of the hydrometer — a tool that measures alcohol content more accurately than volatile gunpowder. At the time of the hydrometer's inception around 1730, the British Royal Navy hadn't even considered rum their liquor of choice, instead usually flitting between brandy and arak (a pale, strong liquor from the Middle East).
By the time rum became a staple aboard naval vessels around the early 1800s, not only was the hydrometer present aboard ships, but its efficacy was being improved. The much more refined Sikes hydrometer was officially accepted by the British parliament in 1816, further invalidating the gunpowder test. But, whether due to the alluring image or the somewhat romanticized view of that historical era, the idea of gunpowder proof rum lives on to this day.
The echoes of the era still sound
To this day, rum measured at 54.5% alcohol by volume (ABV) is considered "gunpowder proof" or "navy strength" rum, likely due to this sadly apocryphal story. But you can still toss a helping of this strong spirit into your next hurricane cocktail or even into a historically faithful Philadelphia punch. And even if the story of the gunpowder test is a tad overblown, there are still remnants of that time period that survive in modern-day drinking culture.
If you've ever heard a boozy drink being referred to as "grog," then you've already been initiated into the maritime liquor lingo of that period. The term "grog" supposedly originated from a mid-18th-century British admiral named Sir Edmond Vernon, dubbed "Old Grog" for his characteristic grogram coat. Vernon watered down his ship's liquor supply in a well-meaning attempt to sober up his crew. This weaker offering was dubbed "grog" by the slighted sailors — likely a cutting reference to their admiral.
This is also where the term "groggy" seems to have originated, since drinking too much grog (or any other liquor, for that matter) can leave you feeling just a touch disoriented and off kilter. So, luckily for you, you need only to mix a simple drink to partake in pirate-age practices — no need to risk an explosion in your glass.