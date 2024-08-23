Ditch Your Puff Pastry For Gluten-Free Rice Paper Croissants

Another day, another inventive, surprisingly delicious recipe creation from TikTok. The social media site has churned out some, if not controversial, food creations in recent months and years — looking at your viral fluffy Cokes and bizarre-sounding pickles plus Dr. Pepper. And we're not even close to quitting trying out the creative concoctions dreamed up by internet foodies.

The latest and greatest to hit everyone's "for you" page is a gluten-free twist on your favorite, famously gluten-loaded, flaky, buttery treat: the croissant. Typically consisting of layers upon layers of delicate, airy pastry made with flour, the traditional croissant is not exactly friendly to those with dietary restrictions. But leave it to TikTok to turn tradition on its head with a gluten-free croissant made with layers of paper-thin rice sheets. Typically used in savory, Asian-inspired recipes like Vietnamese summer rolls or crispy dumplings, rice paper sheets have little flavor on their own, so they can take on the role of baked good quite effortlessly when dunked in batter and rolled up into the signature horn croissant shape. While they may not exactly pass for a traditional croissant, depending on who you ask — when the craving for light, flaky, buttery pastry hits, but you're off of gluten, this certainly gets the job done.

