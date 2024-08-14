The Cognac You Should Order With Chocolate Desserts

When it comes to spirits, cognac is considered the water of life. It's made from French eau-de-vie brandy, which directly translates to "water of life." Cognac goes great in cocktails like a sidecar (with orange liqueur and lemon juice) or a French 75 (with Champagne, lemon juice, and simple syrup), but it's also perfect as a dessert spirit — especially if you pair it with chocolate. However, if you've ever gone out to buy this sort of brandy before, you've likely seen a number of odd labels on the bottles: XO, VS, VSOP, etc. What does any of that mean, and which do you want as a chocolate pairing?

To answer that, we spoke with Natalie Migliarini, the author, social media maven, and founder of Beautiful Booze. According to Migliarini, you want something called XO cognac: "Cognac pairs wonderfully with a variety of foods, but one standout combination is XO cognac with chocolate. The rich, complex flavors of XO complement the deep notes of high-quality chocolate." XO is a cognac-specific term that has been used since 1870, which simply stands for "extra old." It means that the cognac has been aged for at least 10 years (and likely longer).