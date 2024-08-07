Is Dominique Ansel's Pastry Flour Worth The Price?

Bakers, hear the good news: The flour section at the grocery store is growing into a wild and wonderfully diverse place. As the former managing editor of a baking magazine and avid home baker, I'm always excited to see new brands and varieties sharing the shelf with the typical all-purpose flour. No flour has proved more exciting to me than pastry flour — a soft, finely ground grain that shares many characteristics with cake flour.

What's the difference between cake and pastry flour? Generally speaking, pastry flour has a higher protein content (around 8% to 9%) and a slightly thicker grind. Because of this, pastry flour works best for — you guessed it — pastries, like hand pies and croissants, while cake flour is preferred for delicate sponge cakes. Even better, pastry flour can be used for more than just laminated, flaky doughs. Still, not all pastry flours are created equal. Take it from me: I've tried and tested numerous flour brands, and I'm always amazed at how differently each one behaves.

With that in mind, it's time to introduce the debut artisan pastry flour I'll be reviewing, Dominique Ansel' Bakery's Pastry Flour. A collaboration between famed baker Dominique Ansel and Grands Moulin de Paris, a 100-year-old milling company, this is the first time this French flour is available for home bakers in the United States. And, as you might expect, this fine product comes with a significant price tag. So we had to ask: Is it worth the splurge?

