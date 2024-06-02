Gordon Ramsay's Secret Weapons For Delicious Tomato Soup

Chef Gordon Ramsay may be best known as a television chef with a volcanic temper who's prone to throwing things and yelling at people on shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef," but even he sometimes needs a little TLC with some comfort food. And nothing hits the spot like a warm bowl of tomato soup. "It's coming back to me all those days I had off school," he recalled on his "Hell's Kitchen" YouTube channel. "I used to purposely lie about feeling ill just to get a bowl of my mother's tomato soup."

As you'd expect from Ramsay, who owns more than 80 different restaurants, his tomato soup is by no means ordinary and includes a few secret weapons to up the flavor and create an unforgettable yet fairly easy-to-prepare meal. In his culinary arsenal are fresh tomatoes that he sears on the stove before roasting them in the oven, a potato masher to use for a chunky consistency, and a sun-dried tomato pesto made with a mortar and pestle.