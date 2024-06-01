Oyster Blade Steak: The Ultra Tender Cut That Won't Break Your Budget

Whether you're preparing for grilling season or simply trying to plan a satisfying dinner, steak is a no-brainer, but choosing the correct cut for your budget and recipe can be a little bit more complex. After all, not every night calls for an expensive cut of ribeye or the much-beloved filet mignon. Luckily, there are some very tasty, lesser-known cuts of steak that will make the perfect addition to your dinner lineup. One such cut, which has flown under the radar for far too long, is the oyster blade steak.

Oyster blade steaks are cut from the shoulders of the cow, right above the brisket. It is named for the muscle that cuts across the middle of the steak, which is said to be in the shape of an oyster. The cut is long, and features a line of gristly tissue that spans the center of the steak. Oyster blade steak typically has a good amount of marbling, which makes it both tender and flavorful. The cut can easily be broken down into smaller cuts, removing the gristle at its center to suit your preference.

No matter how you cut it, oyster blade steak is a great option for many recipes, from a classic stir fry to a simple grill cook.