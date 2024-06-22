Where To Find Yellow Watermelon And How To Choose The Best One

If red and yellow watermelon are essentially the same, then you might question why they're two different colors. It's actually because the yellow variety is just a different seed that does not contain lycopene but does contain higher levels of beta carotene. Lycopene is a natural pigment found in produce, most commonly associated with tomatoes; it's why ketchup is red and tomato sauce always stains your plastic containers. It's also why watermelon has that pinkish-red hue, and when watermelon is missing lycopene, its flesh is yellow.

Yellow watermelon has roots in Africa, making its first appearance around 5,000 years ago, and it's not as widely available as red watermelon. Specialty groceries stores with large produce sections are more likely to carry this fruit, and even Trader Joe's tends to stock it during the summer months when it's at its peak production. You may have to ask around, but you'll almost certainly be able to find it throughout the United States. To find the best watermelon, you can use the same trick for yellow that you would for red watermelons: Check for its "field spot," or yellow belly, which is a discolored part of the melon that rested on the ground while it was growing. If the spot is large and yellow, then the melon is ripe; if it's small and white, the melon is less ripe and won't be as good.

