What Are The Bear's Non-Negotiables? Carmy's List Explained

Even if you haven't set foot in a restaurant kitchen, FX's original series "The Bear" does an incredible job at replicating the euphoria, stress, and exhaustion of working in one, sometimes to the point that it's practically painful to watch. With Season 3 premiering on Hulu soon — mark your calendar for June 27, chef! — the heat is set to turn up in the fictional Chicago restaurant run by Carmy (played by Jeremy Allen White) and his business partner and sous chef Sydney aka Syd (Ayo Edebiri). Armed with a list of his non-negotiables, the passionate chefs are aiming for perfection — and a Michelin Star, per Season 2's plotline.

When discussing the possibility of achieving such greatness at the restaurant in Season 2, Carmy tells Syd, "You're gonna have to care about everything more than anything." Enter his list of principles for restaurants operating at the highest level scribbled on a piece of paper, as shown in the upcoming season's trailer. Several of Carmy's keys to success are echoed by the characters throughout the two-minute trailer, but anyone craving as much information as possible about Season 3 will probably be pausing on the sheets of paper to get a better look.

So here it is — Carmy's 11 non-negotiables are: of the place, less is more, vibrant collaboration, no repeat ingredients, consolidation & speed, confident & competent, in & out service, pursuit of excellence, details matter, know your s***, and focus. Some of the points are fairly self-explanatory, such as "no repeat ingredients," "details matter," and "focus." Others, like "of the place," are a bit more abstract. Here's how Carmy's list might appear in his kitchen — and real-world ones.

