What Are The Bear's Non-Negotiables? Carmy's List Explained
Even if you haven't set foot in a restaurant kitchen, FX's original series "The Bear" does an incredible job at replicating the euphoria, stress, and exhaustion of working in one, sometimes to the point that it's practically painful to watch. With Season 3 premiering on Hulu soon — mark your calendar for June 27, chef! — the heat is set to turn up in the fictional Chicago restaurant run by Carmy (played by Jeremy Allen White) and his business partner and sous chef Sydney aka Syd (Ayo Edebiri). Armed with a list of his non-negotiables, the passionate chefs are aiming for perfection — and a Michelin Star, per Season 2's plotline.
When discussing the possibility of achieving such greatness at the restaurant in Season 2, Carmy tells Syd, "You're gonna have to care about everything more than anything." Enter his list of principles for restaurants operating at the highest level scribbled on a piece of paper, as shown in the upcoming season's trailer. Several of Carmy's keys to success are echoed by the characters throughout the two-minute trailer, but anyone craving as much information as possible about Season 3 will probably be pausing on the sheets of paper to get a better look.
So here it is — Carmy's 11 non-negotiables are: of the place, less is more, vibrant collaboration, no repeat ingredients, consolidation & speed, confident & competent, in & out service, pursuit of excellence, details matter, know your s***, and focus. Some of the points are fairly self-explanatory, such as "no repeat ingredients," "details matter," and "focus." Others, like "of the place," are a bit more abstract. Here's how Carmy's list might appear in his kitchen — and real-world ones.
Carmy's non-negotiables, meet the Michelin-Star standards
If Carmy's traumatic flashbacks are any indicator, it's obviously not easy to earn a Michelin Star — just 234 U.S. restaurants have Michelin Stars in 2024. But are you wondering exactly how challenging it is and how restaurants earn Michelin stars? According to a Michelin Guide inspector, stars are awarded for outstanding cooking, based on "five universal criteria: the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time."
These criteria shine some light on some of Carmy's non-negotiables. Take the real-world fine-dining restaurant Noma in Copenhagen (which has three Michelin stars and is one of Carmy's former workplaces within the world of the show), for instance. Noma's menu exemplifies creative cooking, featuring dishes that are literally "of the place" with fresh and fermented ingredients sourced through foraging, gardening, and innovative research.
When brainstorming for The Bear's menu in Season 2, Episode 3, Syd embarks on a solo food tour of Chicago. The intention is to seek out inspiration from local cuisine so they can create a personable yet fine-dining experience that is "of the place," reflecting them and the city they love. While her cola-braised short rib and risotto may not make the restaurant's menu on their first night of service, cannoli and the Seven Fishes dish do — the latter a callback to the Berzatto family's Christmas chaos. It's not only the quality, harmony, mastery, and consistency present in the restaurant's cooking that may earn them a star, but the personality of the chefs and their city which can make the show's dishes truly shine.
The secret sauce to creating a fine dining atmosphere
While the Michelin guide inspector says atmosphere, decor, and service aren't taken into consideration when stars are awarded, the experience of eating at a fine dining restaurant is often just as important as what's on the menu. Within the show, this translates to the team at The Bear serving a diner his favorite childhood dessert and providing diners special touches that can only be made possible by understanding that "details matter." In real world restaurants, however, you're more likely to see this attention to detail play out in impeccably trained waiters and carefully selected dinnerware, art, and architecture. For instance, the historic building that houses The French Laundry — another one of Carmy's former workplaces and another a real-life three-starred restaurant — is made from river rock and timber, creating a beautiful atmosphere to dine in while reflecting the restaurants farm-to-table approach to elevated, rustic French cuisine.
The inner workings of a kitchen are equally as important particularly when it comes to speed and efficiency. Carmy's list reveals he's not only committed to creativity and unique ingredients on the menu, but also to fast "in-and-out service" in the dining room with "confidence and competence" in all areas. For the restaurant to commit to the "pursuit of excellence," all of its moving parts, from people to plates, must be perfectly executed with "focus" and "consolidation and speed." Simply put, every second of service counts so everyone has to "know their sh**!"
But, of course, since it's "The Bear" there will still be some screaming and snark to accompany all the mouth-watering, ASMR-heavy food shots. As with fine dining, the wait for the new season is palpable.