The Key To Making Frozen Egg Rolls Shatteringly Crisp In The Air Fryer

Air fryers might seem foolproof — undoubtedly, many people just dump in their frozen foods and press a button. However, besides avoiding overcrowding your food in the basket, there are other tips to follow to avoid making big mistakes with your air fryer.

For instance, depending on your air fryer or recipe, you may need to preheat the machine before adding your food. According to Business Insider, Purvin Shah, senior vice president of product development at SharkNinja says, "Preheating circulates super-hot air around the air fryer," therefore, your food will start to cook immediately once added and the air fryer will "remove moisture from your food's surface to give it that golden-brown, crispy finish." However, that doesn't mean it's absolutely crucial to preheat for all models or recipes — for instance, Hamilton Beach says not to bother preheating its air fryers "unless specifically instructed," since they only take a minute or less to reach temperature.

Another mistake often made when using an air fryer is not adding oil appropriately. While you're probably used to cooking foods in oil on the stove or in a deep fryer, an air fryer doesn't always require it. Frozen foods are usually already coated in some oil so it's not necessary to add more to your air fryer when cooking, for example, frozen egg rolls. However, other recipes may require a bit of oil to help them crisp up in the air fryer, such as cooking fresh vegetables or raw meat.