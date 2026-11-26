Concession stands are where many cinemas make the big bucks, not tickets, and this is why their prices can be so high. Buying your snacks at a supermarket and sneaking them in could be a big money-saver. But beware, this is against the rules at many cinemas (although not illegal; it's just house rules), so do this at your own risk.

Let's start with popcorn: Cinemark will charge around $8.45 for a medium popcorn (prices may vary by location). Meanwhile, a 6.25-ounce bag of Walmart's Great Value Movie Theater Butter Popcorn goes for $2.22, basically saving you $6.23, although the Walmart option is a fraction smaller. Microwave popcorn is a better deal, but probably impractical to get from home to the theater while keeping it fresh, and it won't shape up to the better-tasting cinema stuff.

Over at the soda fountain, it's the same deal: A 24-ounce fountain drink goes for $6.65 at Cinemark, while a 2-liter bottle of Coca-Cola is just $2.97 at Walmart. It's well over double the size at 67.6 ounces; if you only drink 24 ounces of it, that's $1.05, a saving of $5.60. As for candy, the same again: a 3.1-ounce box of peanut M&M's is $4.65 at Cinemark, while a same-sized "movie theater box" of M&M's at Walmart is $1.48, saving you $3.17. For chips, a small-ish bag of Doritos Nacho Cheese sets you back $5.25, compared to $2.38 at Walmart.