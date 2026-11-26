Here's How Much Money You Could Save By Sneaking In Your Own Snacks At Movie Theaters
Concession stands are where many cinemas make the big bucks, not tickets, and this is why their prices can be so high. Buying your snacks at a supermarket and sneaking them in could be a big money-saver. But beware, this is against the rules at many cinemas (although not illegal; it's just house rules), so do this at your own risk.
Let's start with popcorn: Cinemark will charge around $8.45 for a medium popcorn (prices may vary by location). Meanwhile, a 6.25-ounce bag of Walmart's Great Value Movie Theater Butter Popcorn goes for $2.22, basically saving you $6.23, although the Walmart option is a fraction smaller. Microwave popcorn is a better deal, but probably impractical to get from home to the theater while keeping it fresh, and it won't shape up to the better-tasting cinema stuff.
Over at the soda fountain, it's the same deal: A 24-ounce fountain drink goes for $6.65 at Cinemark, while a 2-liter bottle of Coca-Cola is just $2.97 at Walmart. It's well over double the size at 67.6 ounces; if you only drink 24 ounces of it, that's $1.05, a saving of $5.60. As for candy, the same again: a 3.1-ounce box of peanut M&M's is $4.65 at Cinemark, while a same-sized "movie theater box" of M&M's at Walmart is $1.48, saving you $3.17. For chips, a small-ish bag of Doritos Nacho Cheese sets you back $5.25, compared to $2.38 at Walmart.
Better deals and why it's so expensive
If you're looking to save some money on concessions and don't want to bring your own, you may be better off heading to independent cinemas. There's obviously a huge variety within this category, but you might find (for example) loyalty programs that offer discounted concessions, or just cheaper prices in general, for both tickets and concessions. Within the big chains, you might also find lower prices in suburban or rural locations, where operating costs are lower.
Why do cinemas charge so much more for food, anyway? Theaters make more profit from snacks than tickets, and one study found that they make up only one-fifth of revenue but represent half a cinema's profit. This is partly because on tickets, cinemas pay substantial fees to studios; without expensive concessions, some cinema owners have said ticket prices would have to be higher. Plus, people are willing to pay: Some cinema-goers will always buy concessions regardless of high prices.
Finally, if you are going to sneak food in, be courteous and careful. Hot food that smells (like pizza) may stand out and annoy others, and the same goes for overly loud packaging. You're probably more likely to get caught out if you bring bulky items like popcorn; smaller, easy-to-hide things will be more subtle. If you're caught, you'll likely have to throw it away or stash it someplace like your car.