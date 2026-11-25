Make One Change To Your Grilled Chicken That Beer Fans Will Love
During the throes of holiday season — or eating season, as I like to call it — it's time to crank up the heat by way of baking, boiling, roasting, and grilling. The colder temps are meant for heartier meals from soups and stews to robust meaty dishes cooked to juicy perfection. When it comes to the latter, marinating meat is a super easy way to infuse whatever ingredients you have on hand in your kitchen and pantry to make flavorful chicken on the grill. While there are a slew of excellent bottled marinade varieties available at the market, there's another bottle that you likely have on hand that you should use as your base: beer.
Here's the reason you should be marinating chicken in beer: the alcohol in the beer breaks down and tenderizes the meat's collagen, allowing it to retain moisture when cooked all while being infused with the flavors of the beer and other components of the marinade. Furthermore, acid is another crucial component to any marinade — and many beers, including IPAs, Belgian wheat beers, and shandies, check off that box.
The method is overtly simple: grab your favorite beer, along with some extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper, and combine them in a plastic bag, before adding your chicken pieces to be marinated overnight. When ready to grill, remove the chicken from the bag and pat dry, then season with salt and pepper. The result is a super juicy chicken, executed flawlessly with next to no effort.
Choosing the right beer for your marinade
Now you can let your creative juices literally flow, as many styles of beers can enhance chicken's flavor in different ways. A lager or pilsner, with their lightly toasted malts, would bring a mild sweetness, and not overpower the chicken. Belgian and German wheat beers, with their bright, hefty citrus, make for natural pairings with chicken. Toasted and nutty ambers and brown ales provide the chicken with a more caramelized flavor when grilled — we suggest marinating dark meat in this. An IPA, with its intense citrusy hops and bitterness, only intensifies when cooked, so it's best to marinate for a short period of time. With their distinguishable coffee and chocolate flavors, porters and stouts would be best saved for a cut of red meat.
Take the opportunity to infuse your beer marinade: Add some citrus, like lemon, lime, or orange, as well as some herbaceous notes of thyme and rosemary. Lemongrass, one of my favorite aromatics to cook with, makes for a beer marinade superstar — throw in some smashed, along with ginger and coriander, for an Asian-inspired spin. Wheat beers also pair particularly well with warming spices like cinnamon, clever, and star anise. Soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon mustard — my personal favorite marinade trio — give a further savory complexity to the chicken.
And last, but certainly not least, don't let your beer marinade go to waste — set some to the side before adding it to the chicken and use that to make a rich pan sauce that's been fortified with some stock and heavy cream or half-and-half.