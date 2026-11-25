During the throes of holiday season — or eating season, as I like to call it — it's time to crank up the heat by way of baking, boiling, roasting, and grilling. The colder temps are meant for heartier meals from soups and stews to robust meaty dishes cooked to juicy perfection. When it comes to the latter, marinating meat is a super easy way to infuse whatever ingredients you have on hand in your kitchen and pantry to make flavorful chicken on the grill. While there are a slew of excellent bottled marinade varieties available at the market, there's another bottle that you likely have on hand that you should use as your base: beer.

Here's the reason you should be marinating chicken in beer: the alcohol in the beer breaks down and tenderizes the meat's collagen, allowing it to retain moisture when cooked all while being infused with the flavors of the beer and other components of the marinade. Furthermore, acid is another crucial component to any marinade — and many beers, including IPAs, Belgian wheat beers, and shandies, check off that box.

The method is overtly simple: grab your favorite beer, along with some extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper, and combine them in a plastic bag, before adding your chicken pieces to be marinated overnight. When ready to grill, remove the chicken from the bag and pat dry, then season with salt and pepper. The result is a super juicy chicken, executed flawlessly with next to no effort.