Have you ever bought a piece of high-quality steak and when you bite into it, you find it turned out tough? Making a perfectly seared steak seems easy enough, but one wrong step and you're left with a rock-hard bite. Next time, try an unconventional marinade to make any steak come out soft and tender. Instead of dousing it in vinegar or soy sauce, try submerging it in ranch and see how this viral hack creates a perfect and flavorful steak.

This method is very straightforward, and foolproof for even the laziest of cooks. Grab your favorite bottle of ranch and a Ziploc bag. Pour ranch into the bag, submerge the steak until it's fully covered, and zip the bag closed. Then, put it in the fridge to marinate. Overnight is an ideal timeframe, but some people have left it in even longer and the result still yields a crispy and soft steak. One Tiktok chef let it marinate for 48 hours and said the results were amazing. Once you're ready to sear, make sure to dab it dry with a paper towel to remove excess marinade. This hack will ensure you get a savory steak and a crisp sear on the outside, whether you use a cast-iron skillet or grill.