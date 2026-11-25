For Steak That's Extra Tender And Flavorful, Marinate It In A Bottle Of This Classic Dressing
Have you ever bought a piece of high-quality steak and when you bite into it, you find it turned out tough? Making a perfectly seared steak seems easy enough, but one wrong step and you're left with a rock-hard bite. Next time, try an unconventional marinade to make any steak come out soft and tender. Instead of dousing it in vinegar or soy sauce, try submerging it in ranch and see how this viral hack creates a perfect and flavorful steak.
This method is very straightforward, and foolproof for even the laziest of cooks. Grab your favorite bottle of ranch and a Ziploc bag. Pour ranch into the bag, submerge the steak until it's fully covered, and zip the bag closed. Then, put it in the fridge to marinate. Overnight is an ideal timeframe, but some people have left it in even longer and the result still yields a crispy and soft steak. One Tiktok chef let it marinate for 48 hours and said the results were amazing. Once you're ready to sear, make sure to dab it dry with a paper towel to remove excess marinade. This hack will ensure you get a savory steak and a crisp sear on the outside, whether you use a cast-iron skillet or grill.
Why this marinade works
Many people on TikTok were confused, intrigued, and even a little disgusted by this unconventional way of marinating steak – but here's why it works. When you use ranch dressing to marinate your steak, the acid in the dressing works as a chemical tenderizer, weakening the tough surface of the steak so it softens and absorbs the seasoning. This especially works with ranch because it contains lactic acid, which tenderizes the steak more gently than straight vinegar or other acidic marinades that break down proteins faster and more harshly.
If you want to try this method but don't have ranch on hand, there are a few substitutes you can use. Whisk together buttermilk, garlic, and your favorite dried herbs for the same gentle tenderization and flavors as ranch dressing. When your steak is ready to serve, try pairing it with some roasted potatoes and a vibrant summer salad for a hearty and filling meal. Try this unique marinating method for a steak that's delicious on the inside and crispy on the outside.