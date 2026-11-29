Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Chain Has The Better Deal On Extra Virgin Olive Oil?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sometimes taking home the cheapest marked product at a standard grocery store isn't always the best option. There is a list of factors to consider if you want something flavorful and pure — especially when buying olive oil, a product with many nuances. Aldi and Walmart are both budget-friendly chains that offer extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), but which one actually gives the better deal? If you want a certified brand that makes every ounce worth your dollar, Aldi is the way to go, but Walmart offers a more convenient bottle option.
When comparing Walmart and Aldi extra virgin olive oil brands on bottle size, the price difference is minimal. For an everyday oil, a standard 16.9-fluid-ounce bottle of Priano — one of Aldi's many exclusive private label brands — is priced at roughly $5.95 in store, while Walmart's 17-fluid-ounce Great Value Extra Virgin Olive Oil is $6.12. If you prefer organic olive oil, Aldi still offers a lower price.
Aldi generally stocks standard bottle sizes rather than warehouse-style jugs, while Walmart stands out in the bottle capacity area. It sells a massive 51-fluid-ounce jug for about $18 online (shelf price can vary on location). This is roughly 35 cents per fluid ounce, and can save a heavy oil user from multiple trips to the store. (If you can't use up that jug within four months, it's probably best to avoid buying olive oil in bulk.) However, if verified purity and third-party testing matter more to you than the convenience of bulk buying, Aldi still holds the advantage.
Why Aldi wins on certified quality and value
Apart from the convenience of shopping for an oversized jug once every couple of months, Walmart's Great Value brand extra virgin olive oil is a very well-reviewed product, with a number of reviewers stating that its flavor is comparable to pricier EVOOs. That said, for olive oil fans who care about verified purity, the Pompeian Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a good budget-friendly option: a 32-fluid-ounce bottle is about $13. This oil is certified by the North American Olive Oil Association (NAOOA), meaning it has been tested independently for purity and quality. The Great Value line of olive oils does not have this certification, though that does not necessarily mean there are impurities; the NAOOA notes that it is rare to encounter adulterated olive oil in supermarkets.
Four of Aldi's core store-brand olive oils have the NAOOA certification, including the standard Priano offering. If a larger bottle is what you need, Priano sells a 33.8-fluid-ounce bottle for $10 in store, beating out Pompeian. Some shoppers go for other Aldi brands as well, like Simply Nature Organic EVOO, saying the flavor is high quality, though neutral. The verdict is that Aldi has the better deal on pricing, quantity value, and overall quality.