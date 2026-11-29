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Sometimes taking home the cheapest marked product at a standard grocery store isn't always the best option. There is a list of factors to consider if you want something flavorful and pure — especially when buying olive oil, a product with many nuances. Aldi and Walmart are both budget-friendly chains that offer extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), but which one actually gives the better deal? If you want a certified brand that makes every ounce worth your dollar, Aldi is the way to go, but Walmart offers a more convenient bottle option.

When comparing Walmart and Aldi extra virgin olive oil brands on bottle size, the price difference is minimal. For an everyday oil, a standard 16.9-fluid-ounce bottle of Priano — one of Aldi's many exclusive private label brands — is priced at roughly $5.95 in store, while Walmart's 17-fluid-ounce Great Value Extra Virgin Olive Oil is $6.12. If you prefer organic olive oil, Aldi still offers a lower price.

Aldi generally stocks standard bottle sizes rather than warehouse-style jugs, while Walmart stands out in the bottle capacity area. It sells a massive 51-fluid-ounce jug for about $18 online (shelf price can vary on location). This is roughly 35 cents per fluid ounce, and can save a heavy oil user from multiple trips to the store. (If you can't use up that jug within four months, it's probably best to avoid buying olive oil in bulk.) However, if verified purity and third-party testing matter more to you than the convenience of bulk buying, Aldi still holds the advantage.