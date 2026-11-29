Whether you're low on time and energy or simply want dinner to be the easiest part of your day, you can't go wrong with melting a block of cream cheese into something savory. Sometimes that means giving a pot of chili a rich upgrade by turning it beautifully creamy, or it may mean combining it with a bottle of zesty Italian dressing over chicken breasts to create a silky, flavorful Alfredo-style sauce.

The only real work associated with this recipe is boiling some pasta to stir into it once the creamy, chicken-infused sauce is ready. You can line either the bottom of your Crock-Pot or a shallow casserole dish with about 2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts before covering them in a bottle of your favorite Italian dressing and a block of cream cheese cut into large cubes. As the chicken cooks, it releases savory juices that mingle with the dressing and the melty cream cheese.

The chicken breasts should become so juicy and tender that you can shred them easily with a pair of forks before stirring in your favorite style of pasta. If you're using a Crock-Pot, your work is basically done for about 6 hours (on the low setting), while the oven version only takes about 30 minutes to cook. Keep this in mind when choosing your cooking method, as the slow cooker version might be better for lazy weekends, while the oven version may work best for the weekday time crunch after work.