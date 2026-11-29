With Chicken, Cream Cheese, And This Condiment, You Have The Start Of A Hearty Pasta Dinner
Whether you're low on time and energy or simply want dinner to be the easiest part of your day, you can't go wrong with melting a block of cream cheese into something savory. Sometimes that means giving a pot of chili a rich upgrade by turning it beautifully creamy, or it may mean combining it with a bottle of zesty Italian dressing over chicken breasts to create a silky, flavorful Alfredo-style sauce.
The only real work associated with this recipe is boiling some pasta to stir into it once the creamy, chicken-infused sauce is ready. You can line either the bottom of your Crock-Pot or a shallow casserole dish with about 2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts before covering them in a bottle of your favorite Italian dressing and a block of cream cheese cut into large cubes. As the chicken cooks, it releases savory juices that mingle with the dressing and the melty cream cheese.
The chicken breasts should become so juicy and tender that you can shred them easily with a pair of forks before stirring in your favorite style of pasta. If you're using a Crock-Pot, your work is basically done for about 6 hours (on the low setting), while the oven version only takes about 30 minutes to cook. Keep this in mind when choosing your cooking method, as the slow cooker version might be better for lazy weekends, while the oven version may work best for the weekday time crunch after work.
Fancy, flavorful takes on this ridiculously simple dish
While you can certainly anticipate making this dinner as part of your weekly meal planning, it's also a good recipe to have in mind when you need to use up a leftover block of plain cream cheese. It's even a great way to finish few half-full tubs of the flavored stuff: Think garden vegetable cream cheese or garlic and herb styles mingling with tangy, herbaceous Italian dressing as they cling to tender, juicy shreds of poached chicken breast. You can also swap in mascarpone instead of regular cream cheese, though mascarpone is milder, so you'll want to taste as you go and add more seasonings if needed.
Since the dressing is the main flavoring agent in this dish, you'll want to make sure you're getting a brand you really enjoy using on salads or as a veggie dip. Even if you're on a budget, don't worry — Wal-Mart sells a decent copycat version of Olive Garden's Italian dressing, so you can save money without skimping on flavor. Another way you can build flavor is by swapping out penne or fusilli pasta noodles for tortellini or ravioli, especially those stuffed with mushrooms or vegetables for a burst of fresh flavor.
Gnocchi is another alternative pasta that not only makes this dish feel sophisticated, but makes it a little cozier and more filling. If you're looking for naturally gluten-free alternatives, you can try serving this creamy, bright chicken sauce over crispy roasted new potatoes, steamed vegetables such as broccoli and asparagus, or with wild rice.