Turn A Whole Batch Of Chili Into A Rich, Creamy Delight With One Dairy Product From Your Fridge

Chili is a cozy comfort food as-is; you can enjoy it year-round, but it always seems to hit better on a cooler day. Still, if you're looking to turn it into a richer dish, you're missing one key ingredient: cream cheese. It's one of those unassuming ways to use up a block of cream cheese.

Cream cheese pairs surprisingly well with chili because of the flavor contrast. Chili is rich from the meat, acidic from the tomato base, and can have a hint of spice if you add anything like chipotles in adobo sauce or fresh chopped jalapeños to the mix. Cream cheese balances all that out. While it's still rich because it's a dairy product, it has a tang to it that offsets the chili's meaty flavor a bit. Plus, that creaminess balances out the tomatoes' acidity and also calms the spice. If you're making a big pot of chili in the slow cooker, add in a block of cream cheese for a seriously good combination. You can also just add in a half a block if you want it somewhat creamy but not too much. Serve the cream cheese chili over noodles or rice, or just eat it as it is.