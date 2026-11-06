Turn A Whole Batch Of Chili Into A Rich, Creamy Delight With One Dairy Product From Your Fridge
Chili is a cozy comfort food as-is; you can enjoy it year-round, but it always seems to hit better on a cooler day. Still, if you're looking to turn it into a richer dish, you're missing one key ingredient: cream cheese. It's one of those unassuming ways to use up a block of cream cheese.
Cream cheese pairs surprisingly well with chili because of the flavor contrast. Chili is rich from the meat, acidic from the tomato base, and can have a hint of spice if you add anything like chipotles in adobo sauce or fresh chopped jalapeños to the mix. Cream cheese balances all that out. While it's still rich because it's a dairy product, it has a tang to it that offsets the chili's meaty flavor a bit. Plus, that creaminess balances out the tomatoes' acidity and also calms the spice. If you're making a big pot of chili in the slow cooker, add in a block of cream cheese for a seriously good combination. You can also just add in a half a block if you want it somewhat creamy but not too much. Serve the cream cheese chili over noodles or rice, or just eat it as it is.
Other ways to pair this ingredient with chili
Adding chili to cream cheese is a game changer, but these two don't have to be combined directly in the slow cooker or Dutch oven. You can also use these ingredients together in appetizer form: creamy chili dip. Spread a layer of cream cheese on the bottom of a pie dish, then top it with a generous layer of chili. Complete it with a layer of shredded cheese, plus some pickled jalapeños if you want the spice, then bake until bubbly and serve with tortilla chips.
Believe it or not, this combination also works wonders in a grilled cheese for a comfort food mash-up you didn't know you needed. Grab two hearty slices of bread that can hold up to the heavy ingredients (ciabatta is a great option). Smear a layer of cream cheese on the bottom, then top with a hearty scoop of chili and a thick layer of sharp cheddar. Cook it up using your favorite method — maybe it's the air fryer, a butter base, or spreading mayo on the crust — then thank us later.