If you're on the hunt for a new condiment, spice, or prepared food you can use to elevate your daily morning scramble, Trader Joe's is the place to shop. Next to this year's sweet and savory fall products from Trader Joe's ranked worst to best, there are also 19 savory fall finds at Trader Joe's in 2026 that may be worth enjoying with scrambled eggs. Sure enough, there is one specific item that is sure to take any basic scramble to the next level: Trader Joe's Holiday Vegetable Hash.

Costing $4.99 for an 18-ounce container, Trader Joe's Holiday Vegetable Hash is a seasonal mix of small-diced, uncooked butternut squash, sweet potatoes, red onions, and celery. What's more, these mixed vegetables are sprinkled with fresh parsley, rosemary, and sage. This fully prepped, seasonal hash allows you to make a heartier, more flavorful breakfast without the added work of washing and chopping a variety of veggies first thing in the morning.

To pair this seasonal mixture with scrambled eggs, first crack and whisk some eggs in a separate bowl, then sauté this colorful medley with a small amount of olive oil for roughly 10 minutes at medium heat over a stove. Once the veggies start to soften and develop some color, pour in the eggs and stir everything together. Continue moving the eggs and hash around the skillet until the eggs are almost set. From here, remove the pan from the heat, season the mixture, and enjoy.