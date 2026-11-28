The $5 Trader Joe's Holiday Find That Makes Scrambled Eggs 100% More Flavorful
If you're on the hunt for a new condiment, spice, or prepared food you can use to elevate your daily morning scramble, Trader Joe's is the place to shop. Next to this year's sweet and savory fall products from Trader Joe's ranked worst to best, there are also 19 savory fall finds at Trader Joe's in 2026 that may be worth enjoying with scrambled eggs. Sure enough, there is one specific item that is sure to take any basic scramble to the next level: Trader Joe's Holiday Vegetable Hash.
Costing $4.99 for an 18-ounce container, Trader Joe's Holiday Vegetable Hash is a seasonal mix of small-diced, uncooked butternut squash, sweet potatoes, red onions, and celery. What's more, these mixed vegetables are sprinkled with fresh parsley, rosemary, and sage. This fully prepped, seasonal hash allows you to make a heartier, more flavorful breakfast without the added work of washing and chopping a variety of veggies first thing in the morning.
To pair this seasonal mixture with scrambled eggs, first crack and whisk some eggs in a separate bowl, then sauté this colorful medley with a small amount of olive oil for roughly 10 minutes at medium heat over a stove. Once the veggies start to soften and develop some color, pour in the eggs and stir everything together. Continue moving the eggs and hash around the skillet until the eggs are almost set. From here, remove the pan from the heat, season the mixture, and enjoy.
More tasty, creative ways to prepare and serve eggs with Trader Joe's Holiday Vegetable Hash
Besides cooking this seasonal hash first and then adding in eggs, you can also make a tasty omelet. Start by cooking the medley over a stove as usual, but once cooked, remove it from the skillet and pour in the eggs. Once partially set, add in the hash and fold over one side of the eggs. Alternatively, cook the hash and create two or three small spaces in the skillet. From here, crack the eggs directly into the designated spaces and enjoy once the eggs are set.
Whether you decide to make an all-in-one egg scramble, omelet, or fried egg hash, there are plenty of ways to elevate this dish further. If you're sticking with a scramble, add in some cooked, crumbled sausage, chopped turkey bacon, or shredded white cheddar cheese before serving. You can also give scrambled eggs a boost of warm flavor with an extra spice like nutmeg. Nutmeg can also enhance the underlying sweetness of the included sweet potatoes and squash.
To upgrade this seasonal scramble with more products from Trader Joe's, sauté the store's holiday vegetable hash in TJ's limited-time Butter with Brown Sugar and Maple Syrup. Or, before serving, add in some of Trader Joe's Just Like Your Grandma's Stuffing Chicken Sausage or TJ's Cranberry Jalapeño Chicken Meatballs. Then, come mealtime, add a dollop of Greek yogurt, chopped green onions, or fresh avocado.