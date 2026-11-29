Baked potatoes are one of those foods that somehow manage to be both a familiar comfort food and an exciting culinary endeavor. After all, the bare baked potato downright begs for customization and reinvention. From tuna salad filled spuds to French onion soup bakes, there really is no end to the possibilities for this dish. With this being said, it might be difficult to find the right direction for said tuber. So why don't we give you some pointers? And these pointers are pointing to the Northeastern United States and that cozy, salt-of-the-earth region that is New England. There are plenty of New England foods that would merge well with a baked spud (Boston-style baked beans come to mind). But what food is more quintessentially New England than the hearty, chunky, creamy, clam chowder?

Ok, combining chowder with a baked potato might not seem super obvious, but hear us out. The creamy base of this soup combined with briny clams and smoky, savory bacon will truly bring your potatoes to another level of tastiness. And the best part? It's a super easy duo to bring together. Simply bake your spuds as usual, then split, fluff, butter, and add a dollop or two of prepared clam chowder (this is a great use for leftover soup or canned chowder). Sprinkle cheese, bacon, or crackers and enjoy.