Your Baked Potatoes Are Good, But This New England Twist Makes Them Better
Baked potatoes are one of those foods that somehow manage to be both a familiar comfort food and an exciting culinary endeavor. After all, the bare baked potato downright begs for customization and reinvention. From tuna salad filled spuds to French onion soup bakes, there really is no end to the possibilities for this dish. With this being said, it might be difficult to find the right direction for said tuber. So why don't we give you some pointers? And these pointers are pointing to the Northeastern United States and that cozy, salt-of-the-earth region that is New England. There are plenty of New England foods that would merge well with a baked spud (Boston-style baked beans come to mind). But what food is more quintessentially New England than the hearty, chunky, creamy, clam chowder?
Ok, combining chowder with a baked potato might not seem super obvious, but hear us out. The creamy base of this soup combined with briny clams and smoky, savory bacon will truly bring your potatoes to another level of tastiness. And the best part? It's a super easy duo to bring together. Simply bake your spuds as usual, then split, fluff, butter, and add a dollop or two of prepared clam chowder (this is a great use for leftover soup or canned chowder). Sprinkle cheese, bacon, or crackers and enjoy.
Top it off and give it a spin
Want to take this combo a step further? We've got a few really delicious ideas to explore. Perhaps my favorite take on this combo is the twice-baked clam chowder baked potato. There are a few ways to go about this. You could take the most literal route by layering clam chowder with scooped out potato flesh and cream cheese, topping with your shredded cheese of choice, and baking (again). This method will work best with a particularly thick clam chowder, so skip it if yours is a bit thin. You could also make a clam chowder inspired twice-baked potato by adding clam juice, cream cheese, sour cream, and other seasonings to potato flesh and whipping it to a smooth consistency. Add canned clams, stuff, cover in cheese, and bake.
Top with bacon and maybe some oyster crackers for an authentic New England touch. Speaking of oyster crackers, why not, for example, season and bake them up? This will give them even more crunch and flavor. I like tossing my oyster crackers in melted butter and coating them with Old Bay for a nice Maryland twist to a Northeast classic. You could also use cheese crackers such as Cheez-Its (Goldfish are my soup cracker of choice, but feel free to branch out).