Peanut butter and jelly has a rich history, both literally and, for most of us, personally. Many grew up with the two spreads slathered onto sandwiches, a true fixture of childhood that remains a go-to combination when we need something comforting, sticky, and sweet. However, there's another way to enjoy this elite pairing, and not as a sandwich filling, but as a topping for sweet potatoes. It has all the comfort of a PB&J sandwich, just served on a hot, fluffy sweet potato instead of bread.

Because sweet potatoes are, as the name suggests, naturally sweet, they pair well with peanut butter and jelly in a number of ways. You can roast sweet potatoes as thin slices, using each piece as a base for the toppings like sweet potato toast. For something more substantial, stuff peanut butter and jelly into a whole baked sweet potato.

Use grape or strawberry jelly to keep it classic, or branch out with cherry, blackberry, raspberry, or even blueberry preserves instead. If you're looking to cut down on your sugar intake, you can transform berries into a fiber-packed chia seed jam. If you don't like peanut butter (or can't eat it) simply sub in almond butter or cashew butter.