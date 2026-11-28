Sweet Potatoes Taste So Much Better When Paired With This Nostalgic Sandwich Combo
Peanut butter and jelly has a rich history, both literally and, for most of us, personally. Many grew up with the two spreads slathered onto sandwiches, a true fixture of childhood that remains a go-to combination when we need something comforting, sticky, and sweet. However, there's another way to enjoy this elite pairing, and not as a sandwich filling, but as a topping for sweet potatoes. It has all the comfort of a PB&J sandwich, just served on a hot, fluffy sweet potato instead of bread.
Because sweet potatoes are, as the name suggests, naturally sweet, they pair well with peanut butter and jelly in a number of ways. You can roast sweet potatoes as thin slices, using each piece as a base for the toppings like sweet potato toast. For something more substantial, stuff peanut butter and jelly into a whole baked sweet potato.
Use grape or strawberry jelly to keep it classic, or branch out with cherry, blackberry, raspberry, or even blueberry preserves instead. If you're looking to cut down on your sugar intake, you can transform berries into a fiber-packed chia seed jam. If you don't like peanut butter (or can't eat it) simply sub in almond butter or cashew butter.
How to make PB&J-stuffed sweet potatoes
To make the stuffed version, first bake a sweet potato like you usually would: on a tray at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Make sure to prick holes in it, bake until it's tender (around 40 to 50 minutes, depending on the size), let it cool slightly, then cut a slice right through the middle and open it up like a jacket. Peanut butter goes straight in; its slightly thicker texture melts against the hot flesh. A spoonful of jam follows. Keep it simple with just PB&J, or bulk it up into a bigger meal by adding sliced banana, cinnamon, some chopped nuts, and even a little flaky sea salt to balance out the sugar.
Whether it's breakfast, a snack, or a dessert, you can continue to jazz up your stuffed sweet potato. A more indulgent after-dinner meal could see you use chocolate alongside peanut butter (which is a perfect pairing for a reason). Grab some chocolate-flavored peanut butter, or add some chocolate chips or chocolate syrup on top before serving. If it's breakfast, add a handful of granola and some fresh berries. If you're looking to save time when the craving strikes, pre-roast a few sweet potatoes in advance, then simply reheat one in the microwave and add the toppings when you're ready to eat.