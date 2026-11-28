If you're looking for an interesting appetizer with a twist, you might be tempted to try a viral trend that's circulating on social media. Basically, the twist is that a small slice of lemon should taste like Coca-Cola, based on an idea in a TikTok post made by @socialsami, when paired with a pantry staple many people have on their spice rack: cinnamon. Since Coca-Cola is the best-selling soda in America, we were curious if this actually worked and discovered that the test comes with a couple of caveats that make the claim a little tricky.

To begin, we need to know how to describe what Coca-Cola actually tastes like to determine if the test is a success. The rationale for why this trick might work can be traced to some of the ingredients that give Coca-Cola its classic taste. Some sources suggest the flavors, which aren't actually listed on the label besides the term "natural flavors," are made from a combination of citrus oils from lemon, orange, and lime peels; warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg; coriander; sweetness from vanilla; neroli, and a sweetener. Since our test ingredients include cinnamon, which has a woody, slightly smoky, and sweet flavor, and regular lemons, which are a little sweet, but mostly sour, we have at least two of the bases covered. This test was easy to set up, but it took a few tries to see how close the lemon and cinnamon would come to tasting like Coke.