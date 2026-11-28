A Slice Of Lemon Should Supposedly 'Taste Like Coca-Cola' When Paired With This Spice
If you're looking for an interesting appetizer with a twist, you might be tempted to try a viral trend that's circulating on social media. Basically, the twist is that a small slice of lemon should taste like Coca-Cola, based on an idea in a TikTok post made by @socialsami, when paired with a pantry staple many people have on their spice rack: cinnamon. Since Coca-Cola is the best-selling soda in America, we were curious if this actually worked and discovered that the test comes with a couple of caveats that make the claim a little tricky.
To begin, we need to know how to describe what Coca-Cola actually tastes like to determine if the test is a success. The rationale for why this trick might work can be traced to some of the ingredients that give Coca-Cola its classic taste. Some sources suggest the flavors, which aren't actually listed on the label besides the term "natural flavors," are made from a combination of citrus oils from lemon, orange, and lime peels; warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg; coriander; sweetness from vanilla; neroli, and a sweetener. Since our test ingredients include cinnamon, which has a woody, slightly smoky, and sweet flavor, and regular lemons, which are a little sweet, but mostly sour, we have at least two of the bases covered. This test was easy to set up, but it took a few tries to see how close the lemon and cinnamon would come to tasting like Coke.
Initial results of pairing lemon slices with cinnamon
To conduct the taste test, we took one lemon and sliced it into thin pieces about ⅛ of an inch wide. With a measuring cup containing a large dash of cinnamon next to the lemon, each of the five slices were sprinkled with a dusting of the spice.
On the first try, the result was negative — the blend was too sour and lemony, and the cinnamon stood out on its own. One thing to consider is that the tart lemon may drown out the flavor of cinnamon, so on the second try, the side with the cinnamon was tasted first so it would provide the initial burst of flavor before the lemon kicked in. This time the lemon and spice tasted sort of ... Coke-like, or at least revealed an essence of Coca-Cola's flavor. We couldn't really say that it tasted just like Coca-Cola; it didn't have the bright notes or sweet, sugary taste. It seemed close, so to not give up on this test just yet, the lemon and cinnamon blend was coated with a dash of cane sugar. This brought the sweetness up a notch, and the taste became more Coke-like, but not quite the taste that would cement a completely successful test.
Some potential ways to make lemons and cinnamon taste more like Coke
There are some details to consider, including how much cinnamon to spread on the lemon slice. Too much cinnamon makes the taste seem like a blast of sour citrus with an emerging essence of strong cinnamon, experienced as a thick powder. With a thinner dusting of cinnamon and the added sugar, the taste is fairly close to Coca-Cola. It's possible that using a different kind of lemon would render the flavor less sour. There are actually numerous varieties of lemons, each with a unique flavor. Looking at the difference between Meyer lemons and regular lemons, Meyer lemons are considered sweeter and milder than common Lisbon or Eureka lemons. Perhaps a Meyer lemon would create more of the sweet Coke flavor when blended with cinnamon.
So, at least when the test uses regular lemons, it's not quite accurate to say lemon slices with cinnamon taste just like Coke; there simply is a resemblance to some elements of Coca-Cola's flavor profile. That said, this fun experiment would be worth trying with one or two more ingredients to see if the taste can more closely match this favorite soft drink.