Some steakhouses are as known for their sides as they are for their steaks. A classic steakhouse side might not make or break your steakhouse dinner, but it definitely adds to the overall experience, whether that's some garlic mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, tasty sauteed mushrooms, or grilled asparagus. However, when cooked properly, one of the best sides you can order from a steakhouse has to be mac and cheese.

This isn't some boring gooey mac that looks like it came straight from a box. This is the good stuff. You know a good mac and cheese when you see one. Longhorn Steakhouse's mac and cheese is a great starting point. It's a four cheese mac that, according to a former employee on Reddit, uses parmesan, Gruyère, fontina, and cheddar alongside cavatappi pasta. The cheeses are melted with a mix of flour, half and half, and seasonings, mixed with the pasta, then topped with bacon and breadcrumbs before getting the oven treatment.

If you're looking to make a fancier mac and cheese, the great thing is even the more decadent versions of this steakhouse classic side dish aren't that difficult to make. You just need a little patience to let all these cheesy flavors meld together. The process above works for most recipes, it's just a matter of cooking the pasta, melting the cheese into a cream sauce, then combining the two together. Serve as is, or go a bit extra and finish it in the oven. In terms of the pasta, elbow macaroni noodles are the standard, but you can really up your mac and cheese game by subbing in a different kind.