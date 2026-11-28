For Even Better Mac And Cheese, Make It Steakhouse Style
Some steakhouses are as known for their sides as they are for their steaks. A classic steakhouse side might not make or break your steakhouse dinner, but it definitely adds to the overall experience, whether that's some garlic mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, tasty sauteed mushrooms, or grilled asparagus. However, when cooked properly, one of the best sides you can order from a steakhouse has to be mac and cheese.
This isn't some boring gooey mac that looks like it came straight from a box. This is the good stuff. You know a good mac and cheese when you see one. Longhorn Steakhouse's mac and cheese is a great starting point. It's a four cheese mac that, according to a former employee on Reddit, uses parmesan, Gruyère, fontina, and cheddar alongside cavatappi pasta. The cheeses are melted with a mix of flour, half and half, and seasonings, mixed with the pasta, then topped with bacon and breadcrumbs before getting the oven treatment.
If you're looking to make a fancier mac and cheese, the great thing is even the more decadent versions of this steakhouse classic side dish aren't that difficult to make. You just need a little patience to let all these cheesy flavors meld together. The process above works for most recipes, it's just a matter of cooking the pasta, melting the cheese into a cream sauce, then combining the two together. Serve as is, or go a bit extra and finish it in the oven. In terms of the pasta, elbow macaroni noodles are the standard, but you can really up your mac and cheese game by subbing in a different kind.
Which pastas and cheeses should you use for your steakhouse mac and cheese?
We love cavatappi, the pasta Longhorn Steakhouse uses. Other noodles that have little nooks and crannies to absorb the cheese sauce are also excellent; think shells, fusilli, or even rotini. Avoid longer stringy noodles, such as spaghetti, fettuccine, or angel hair, because the sauce has nowhere to settle and tends to slide right off. Of course, the cheese you choose also matters. The more types of cheese you use in your sauce, the more depth of flavor you notice in the end result. Again, Longhorn offers an excellent example with its mix of parmesan, Gruyère, fontina, and cheddar.
When it comes to higher-end steakhouses, Fleming's features smoked cheddar and chipotle panko breadcrumbs in its Chipotle Cheddar Mac. Smith and Wollensky is another fancier chain with a mac and cheese that gets plenty of online love. Its Truffled Mac and Cheese includes truffle oil, parmesan, provolone, Monterey Jack, and cheddar cheeses. It costs you, though — this decadent side dish goes for $22 at the Boston location.
Remember, though, the toppings on your mac and cheese can really take it to the next level. Anything like toasted breadcrumbs — or, better yet, crackers — crispy fried onions, jalapeños, or proteins such as bacon or lobster work here (we also love it with pot roast). All of these offer the benefit of enhancing the flavor and texture of your mac and cheese. Bottom line: Even the most mid-level boxed mac and cheese isn't all that bad, but if you take a little time to make a DIY version of this steakhouse classic, you'll see why so many people love steakhouses. They're not just for steaks, but also for the sides.