Whether making them for the kids to leave out for Santa or simply enjoying them with hot cocoa on the couch with your favorite blanket on a rainy evening, cookies are all about comfort and nostalgia. Perhaps that's why most of us may not know about Cherry Winks, while boomers fondly remember them as just one of the sweet treats they grew up eating. Cherry Winks are not store-bought cookies. Even at the peak of popularity, they were meant to be made at home. Created by Ruth Derousseau, who submitted the recipe to the 1950 Pillsbury Junior Bake-Off, the cookies earned Derousseau a trip to New York, $5,000, and local celebrity status in her hometown of Rice Lake, Wisconsin. The recipe was posted on flour packages and cereal boxes for years, and Cherry Winks became known as the "$5,000 cookie."

Recipes for the cookies can also be found in vintage Pillsbury magazine ads and cookbooks. That's how many are learning about the cookies before sharing them in social media baking videos. The cherry-topped bites are soft and buttery with crunchy outsides coated in corn flakes. The batter includes chopped dates, pecans, and maraschino cherries for a colorful, holiday look. The taste is reminiscent of classic fruitcakes but in a more manageable size and texture. A cherry placed in the center of each cookie before baking gives it the playful wink in its name and the pop of color boomers treasure. However, modern bakers are finding that these cookies are quite customizable.