Only Boomers Will Remember This Retro Cherry Cookie That Was All The Rage In The '50s
Whether making them for the kids to leave out for Santa or simply enjoying them with hot cocoa on the couch with your favorite blanket on a rainy evening, cookies are all about comfort and nostalgia. Perhaps that's why most of us may not know about Cherry Winks, while boomers fondly remember them as just one of the sweet treats they grew up eating. Cherry Winks are not store-bought cookies. Even at the peak of popularity, they were meant to be made at home. Created by Ruth Derousseau, who submitted the recipe to the 1950 Pillsbury Junior Bake-Off, the cookies earned Derousseau a trip to New York, $5,000, and local celebrity status in her hometown of Rice Lake, Wisconsin. The recipe was posted on flour packages and cereal boxes for years, and Cherry Winks became known as the "$5,000 cookie."
Recipes for the cookies can also be found in vintage Pillsbury magazine ads and cookbooks. That's how many are learning about the cookies before sharing them in social media baking videos. The cherry-topped bites are soft and buttery with crunchy outsides coated in corn flakes. The batter includes chopped dates, pecans, and maraschino cherries for a colorful, holiday look. The taste is reminiscent of classic fruitcakes but in a more manageable size and texture. A cherry placed in the center of each cookie before baking gives it the playful wink in its name and the pop of color boomers treasure. However, modern bakers are finding that these cookies are quite customizable.
Modern tweaks on Cherry Winks
One ingredient boomers immediately recognize is dates, the sweet and chewy fruit commonly used in desserts of the '50s and '60s. If you would prefer to cut back on the taste of dates, some bakers suggest using half of what the recipe calls for, eliminating them completely, or swapping them for the sweet acidity and holiday availability of dried cranberries. You can also tweak the outside texture and taste by switching out corn flakes for coconut shreds or keeping the cereal theme but using Rice Krispies for a light, airy crunch and the more familiar feel of Rice Krispies Treats.
The ingredient you can't do without in Cherry Winks is, of course, cherries. It's not only what gives the cookies their name but also the festive look that makes them perfect for the holidays. The recipe calls for maraschino cherries, which should be patted dry with a paper towel to get rid of excess syrup that could make the cookies overly sweet or soggy.
Cherry Winks made a young woman famous in 1950, became tradition, and later nostalgia. Today, they are passed down as family favorites or found in old cookbooks or social media trends. However, whether you stick with the original recipe or make a few substitutions, the tart and sweet Christmas treats that boomers remember are finding a new life and staying off the list of desserts nobody makes anymore.