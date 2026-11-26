When it comes to animal proteins like beef or pork, letting the meat sit in a generous coating of salt — aka the dry brine method — draws out moisture and tenderizes the meat. As such, it's super easy to dry-brine your pork chops in not only salt but a variety of other herbs and spices. An easy and affordable way to achieve even the best salt marinades is to use a premade seasoning packet. And one such seasoning packet that packs a punch of flavor is the one that accompanies your favorite ramen — no salt required.

Now, we're certainly not telling you to forgo the packet when making ramen, as some flavors like carbonara and s'mores are very specific to the noodle dish you're making. But using them to season or marinate your pork chops — or beef or poultry — is one of the many clever ways to use it rather than ditching it altogether. There's no shortage of brands and varieties of instant ramen on the market.

The contents of the seasoning packets largely remain the same, including salt, sugar, various dehydrated vegetables like chive, garlic, and onion, a powdered protein, like chicken, beef fat, or natural shrimp and lobster flavor, and the very underrated MSG. MSG, or mono-sodium glutamate, is a powdered amino acid that, when used to season foods, brings out its umami flavor. Even the most humble ramen packet is a delightful balance of salt and savory flavors, and cooking a protein dusted with its contents gives it a beautiful caramelization due to its concentrated flavors and sugars.