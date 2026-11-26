Skip The Salt: When You Marinate Pork Chops, Add A Packet Of This Instead
When it comes to animal proteins like beef or pork, letting the meat sit in a generous coating of salt — aka the dry brine method — draws out moisture and tenderizes the meat. As such, it's super easy to dry-brine your pork chops in not only salt but a variety of other herbs and spices. An easy and affordable way to achieve even the best salt marinades is to use a premade seasoning packet. And one such seasoning packet that packs a punch of flavor is the one that accompanies your favorite ramen — no salt required.
Now, we're certainly not telling you to forgo the packet when making ramen, as some flavors like carbonara and s'mores are very specific to the noodle dish you're making. But using them to season or marinate your pork chops — or beef or poultry — is one of the many clever ways to use it rather than ditching it altogether. There's no shortage of brands and varieties of instant ramen on the market.
The contents of the seasoning packets largely remain the same, including salt, sugar, various dehydrated vegetables like chive, garlic, and onion, a powdered protein, like chicken, beef fat, or natural shrimp and lobster flavor, and the very underrated MSG. MSG, or mono-sodium glutamate, is a powdered amino acid that, when used to season foods, brings out its umami flavor. Even the most humble ramen packet is a delightful balance of salt and savory flavors, and cooking a protein dusted with its contents gives it a beautiful caramelization due to its concentrated flavors and sugars.
The best seasoning flavors for your pork chop
Which ramen packet to use for your pork chop is truly up to the cook's discretion. That said, I would personally steer clear of any shrimp or fish flavors. The standard pork variety would amplify the meat's natural flavors, while chicken and beef are also winning, savory contenders. A soy sauce seasoning packet would give them a deep umami flavor with soy's natural savory glutamates, and you could serve it with a side of spicy Chinese mustard for a nice kick. Spice fanatics should look to chili or spicy ramen for some subtle heat, while truffle ramen would infuse the pork with its savory, earthy flavor. Check out your local Asian market for other unconventional flavors and inspiration, and let your creative juices flow.
Season your dry pork chops with your preferred packet, and let the ramen seasoning take hold. If making a marinade for your pork chops, whisk the ramen packets in some olive oil and soy sauce, and then marinate in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Grill, bake, or roast them, and serve them as is or with a savory jus or pan sauce — your dialed-up pork chop dinner is served in virtually no time with minimal effort. Want to put those dried ramen noodles to work? Finely grind them up in a food processor and use them as a breadcrumb coating for a super-crunchy chop. No food waste, no problem.