Chicken Fried Steak Is Crunchier (And More Flavorful) When Paired With This Gas Station Snack
We've previously covered how pork rinds can make a breading more crunchy and better tasting when properly incorporated, and one of the best examples of that in practice is when using them to bread chicken fried steak. Crushed into crumbs, they add a wonderful layer of porky richness that perfectly complements (rather than competes with) the beef.
Given how well actual fried chicken benefits from a pork rind breading, perhaps it's no surprise that its namesake steak preparation also benefits hugely from a little chicharrones upgrade. The first decision you'll need to make is which flavor of rinds to grab. You can start with plain if you're mostly looking for that crunch factor or want to customize the seasonings yourself (more on that later), but there are a number of ready-seasoned pork rinds that would also work well for this hack.
BBQ pork rinds are popular, and adding a little smoky sweetness works especially well in this context. But you could also go a little rogue with a hot and spicy option, one that combines lime with some heat, or even salt and vinegar to add a real punch of acid.
Add crunch without burying the beef
Pork rinds aren't the only gas station standby that can elevate a breading: Fried chicken also excels when breaded with potato chips. But pork rinds have the advantage of truly outrageous crunchiness, which works marvelously well with slices of thinly-pounded cube steak.
You'll still want to lightly dust the steak with flour and dip it in some beaten egg, as with a standard chicken fried steak. Then press it into the crushed pork rinds and let it hang out for a little bit before tossing it into the fryer; the brief rest will help the coating adhere.
You may be tempted to double coat, as is common with a fried chicken recipe, but you'll likely want to skip it here. The steak is thin enough that it can be overwhelmed if you go too heavy on the breading. Focus instead on getting a nice, even coating, and frying in controlled heat. That means frying in batches so you don't overcrowd the fryer and lose heat, but it also means dropping the heat down if you notice that the exterior is browning up too quickly.
If you did go with plain chicharrones, you've got a beautiful blank palette to play with. You could kick things up with some grated Parmesan, or sprinkle in some cayenne for extra heat. Of course, the standard garlic and onion powder wouldn't go amiss either, though for a slightly more adventurous flavor profile, consider a healthy measure of Old Bay instead.