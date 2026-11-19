We've previously covered how pork rinds can make a breading more crunchy and better tasting when properly incorporated, and one of the best examples of that in practice is when using them to bread chicken fried steak. Crushed into crumbs, they add a wonderful layer of porky richness that perfectly complements (rather than competes with) the beef.

Given how well actual fried chicken benefits from a pork rind breading, perhaps it's no surprise that its namesake steak preparation also benefits hugely from a little chicharrones upgrade. The first decision you'll need to make is which flavor of rinds to grab. You can start with plain if you're mostly looking for that crunch factor or want to customize the seasonings yourself (more on that later), but there are a number of ready-seasoned pork rinds that would also work well for this hack.

BBQ pork rinds are popular, and adding a little smoky sweetness works especially well in this context. But you could also go a little rogue with a hot and spicy option, one that combines lime with some heat, or even salt and vinegar to add a real punch of acid.