Can You Freeze Green Bean Casserole?
There are two main reasons you'd want to freeze green bean casserole: Either you want to prepare it in advance to reduce your workload on Thanksgiving, or you've got leftovers you want to preserve. The former is workable, but freezing leftovers is a tougher task.
Let's start with the pre-prepared casserole: It can freeze as long as you don't assemble the whole thing in advance and avoid mushier canned beans. Make-ahead recipes for green bean casserole recommend preparing the sauce, but not fully cooking the beans; instead, blanch them or leave them raw so they mostly cook after freezing. You should freeze canned or jarred crunchy onions separately, in their own bag (perhaps with buttery breadcrumbs, if you prefer).
For the green beans, blanching is arguably a better idea (so, give them a quick dip in some boiling salted water). This stops the enzymes that would otherwise ruin the beans' color and texture when they're frozen, giving you crisp-to-tender beans; without blanching, you can expect them to be more soft and rubbery (some recipes recommend doing this even if you're not freezing the casserole). Wrap the dish up tightly, and it can be frozen for a couple of weeks.
Since freezing can mute the dish's flavors, you may want to consider throwing in more garlic, wine, or herbs to ensure it stays punchy. When it's ready to cook, it can go directly from freezer to oven for around an hour, with the onions added for the last 20 minutes or so.
What about leftover green bean casserole?
Freezing part of a leftover casserole is less likely to succeed for a couple of reasons. First, there are the fried onions: They'll almost definitely go soggy during the freezing and defrosting process (that's if they aren't already soggy before hitting the freezer, thanks to the moisture of the casserole). This applies to any kind of crunchy topping, should you choose, say, corn flakes instead of onions.
You could scrape the onions off before freezing, but that won't necessarily save you from a mediocre defrosted casserole. Since the beans are fully cooked, chances are they may turn to mush. There's also the possibility of a cream sauce separating, although this is less of a concern unless your sauce is heavy on plain cream; creamy sauces can also become grainy when thawed.
If you decide to freeze your leftover green beans, there are some steps to take for damage control. Don't freeze the whole casserole as one solid item; split it into smaller containers so it freezes and thaws more evenly. You'll want to eat it within a couple of months (although opinions vary a bit on this). Thaw it in the fridge and not on the counter: Aside from being safer, the slow thaw helps keep the cream sauce consistent. Then, reheat it in the oven, not the microwave, to reduce potential sogginess. You can add some fresh fried onions afterwards if you want the topping back.