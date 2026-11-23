A perfectly cooked steak, whether prepared on the stovetop or over a charcoal grill, is practically synonymous with indulgence and satisfaction. In my household, a medium-rare steak with a delectable charred crust, served alongside all the steakhouse side-dish staples, was a Sunday night tradition.

Australian-American chain Outback Steakhouse is known for its delicious, juicy steaks, and one of the secrets to its perfectly cooked steaks at a mass production is through the wet aging process. Wet aging is in which a protein is vacuum-sealed and left in a controlled environment for a few weeks. This method is a common practice used in restaurant kitchens, as they have industrial equipment including chamber vacuum sealers and sous vide machines.

Instead of wet aging, dry brining overnight is another fantastic way to achieve a juicy, flavorful steak, especially when cooking for a crowd. No need for any high-tech restaurant equipment: All you need is your favorite cut of beef, some good salt (and quite a bit of it), and your refrigerator. No muss, no fuss, and you have yourself a steak that's even better than Outback Steakhouse.